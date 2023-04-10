Liverpool and Arsenal contested one of the most enthralling matches of the 2022/23 Premier League season - and Peter Drury more than did the drama justice with his poetic commentary on the action at Anfield.

It's always a big occasion when the Reds and the Gunners face off in the English top-flight but this Easter Sunday clash had even more riding on it than usual.

League leaders Arsenal travelled to Merseyside intent on taking all three points back to north London after Manchester City had cut their lead at the top of the table to five points with a 4-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday evening.

Peter Drury called an absolute classic at Anfield

The afternoon started in fine style for the visitors as Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead after just eight minutes. Things got even better for Mikel Arteta's men just before the half-hour mark when Gabriel Jesus doubled their advantage.

At the time, Arsenal looked to be strolling towards a vital win that would put them one step closer to claiming a first Premier League crown since 2004.

The fact that Jesus had scored such a potentially massive on Easter Sunday wasn't lost for a second on Drury for a moment, who had the perfect line ready when the recently fit-again Brazilian striker found the back of the net.

"2-0 Arsenal. Feel it. Just feel it! This was to have been a mighty hurdle and right now the Gunners are cruising! The long-absent number nine has risen again to a big occasion."

While the match threatened to become a pretty one-sided affair, Liverpool breathed new life into proceedings when Mohamed Salah halved the deficit before the break.

Drury - like every other neutral - was clearly excited by the prospect of a second half full of theatre.

"It's a contest again," he exclaimed as the Egypt winger forced the ball home. "Liverpool are not for lying down!"

The chaos didn't even stop when the half-time whistle was blown, as Andy Robertson clashed with linesman Constantine Hatzidakis as the players made their way towards the tunnel in an incident that is sure to be talked about for some time to come.

Once the action did get back underway, Salah spurned a golden opportunity to bring Liverpool level from the penalty spot, firing well wide of the target from 12 yards.

Three minutes from time, though, the hosts would grab their equaliser when Roberto Firmino headed home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. It was little more than Liverpool deserved.

"Firminoooooo!" Drury bellow as Anfield went wild. "And the tide may turn. Oh my!

"Think of what it means. Think of what it means to The Kop. Of what it might cost Arsenal. What it could signify for Manchester City!"

Drury proved why he's widely thought of as the best English-speaking commentator in world football by magnificently capturing the significance of the goal in just a few short sentences.

Another absolute masterclass by the best in the business. You can enjoy it for yourself below.