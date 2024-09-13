Key Takeaways Liverpool reached the 2005 Champions League final despite finishing fifth in the Premier League.

An inspired second-half comeback was led by Steven Gerrard as Liverpool came back from 3-0 down.

The "Miracle of Istanbul" was achieved through key goals, tactical changes, and crucial saves in the final.

Rafa Benitez was appointed as Liverpool manager in the summer of 2004. The departure of Michael Owen to Real Madrid in August 2004 led to a general belief that it might be a season of transition for the Reds. They did bring in the likes of Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia, who both made a huge impact in the historic Champions League run.

While the Premier League form was patchy, Benitez's side defied the odds to reach the final of the Champions League and face an AC Milan side stacked with quality. When they were 3-0 down to Carlo Ancelotti's side at half-time, they would have been forgiven for thinking that it was a game of damage limitation. However, Steven Gerrard inspired a remarkable second-half comeback, which eventually saw Liverpool lift the Champions League for a fifth time.

How Liverpool Got to the Final

Liverpool finished fourth in the 2003/04 Premier League season, meaning they had to play in the third qualifying round to earn their place in the Group Stages. They faced Grazer AK, who they beat 2-0 in the first leg before falling to a 1-0 defeat at Anfield. It was enough to qualify, and they were drawn into Group A with Monaco, Deportivo La Coruna, and Olympiacos.

After five matches, Liverpool were on seven points, meaning they needed to beat Olympiacos by two clear goals in the final game at Anfield to qualify for the Round of 16. Rivaldo's first-half free-kick put them on the back foot, but second-half goals from Florent Sinama Pongolle and Neil Mellor set up a grandstand finish. With 86 minutes on the clock, Gerrard struck home a half-volley from 20 yards, which flew past the Olympiacos goalkeeper, sending Liverpool through to the knockout stages after a thriller at Anfield.

They carried the momentum of their Group Stage qualification by beating Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16. This set up a quarter-final tie with Juventus, who went on to win the 2004/05 Serie A title. After being touted as the underdogs, Liverpool held on to a 2-1 lead they secured in the home leg to advance to the final four.

Next up was Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, who remain one of the greatest teams in Premier League history. They had dominated the English top flight and went on to win the league with 95 points. Benitez's side picked up a valuable 0-0 draw in the away leg, setting up an eagerly anticipated return leg at Anfield. After only four minutes, Luis Garcia lifted the ball over the Chelsea defenders to open the scoring. The decision was contested by the Chelsea players, who believed that the ball didn't cross the line. The referee gave the goal, though, and Liverpool held on to secure their place in the final despite a late scare from Eidar Gudjohnsen, who missed a golden opportunity in the late stages of the game.

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (Liverpool win 3-2 on Penalties)

AC Milan were the opponents for Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final, and the Italian giants were huge favourites going into the game. Paolo Maldini scored after only 52 seconds, which remains the fastest Champions League final goal. Hernan Crespo then scored a brilliant brace just before half-time to send Milan 3-0 up at the break. Liverpool fans were visibly despondent in the stands during the interval but continued to sing in support of the players following a dismal first-half display.

Benitez made a tactical switch for the second half, bringing on Dietmar Hamann to replace Steve Finnan, which changed the formation from a 4-4-1-1 to a 3-4-2-1. Liverpool were finally able to get a foothold in the game and reduced the deficit through a glancing Gerrard header in the 54th minute. Two minutes later, Vladimir Smicer snuck a low right-footed shot past Dida to give supporters belief that a comeback was well and truly on. A minute after the hour mark, the Reds were given a penalty after Gerrard was brought down by Gennaro Gattuso. Xabi Alonso missed the penalty but scored the rebound to complete an astonishing comeback.

The match went to extra-time with both teams tired from the dramatic second half. Chances were few and far between until the 117th minute when Andriy Shevchenko's header was saved by Jerzy Dudek before getting back up to save the rebound with one hand from only three yards. In an exclusive extract from his book released in 2016, Dudek said:

"For the very first time in my life, I was proud of myself. It was a moment I will never forget. Something people remember me for. They called the 2005 Champions League final the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’. Well, this was my miracle. The save of my career. Of my life."

The Polish goalkeeper was a prominent figure in the shootout as well, saving two penalties, including Shevchenko's. This secured a 3-2 win in the shootout, meaning Liverpool had won Europe's primary competition for the first time since 1984. It remains one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history and has been immortalised in Liverpool's long and successful history.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.