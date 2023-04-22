Liverpool have had a dismal campaign.

The Reds' season started off poorly and they have never been able to fully recover.

The Community Shield will be the only silverware they win this season having been knocked out early in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

They are also set to miss out on next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently nine points off the top four and can't afford any more setbacks in their bid to qualify for next season's competition.

Liverpool's kits for the 2023/24 season 'leaked'

Liverpool will be hoping that the 2023/24 season will be much kinder to them.

The Reds' three kits for the new campaign, which starts in just over three months, have now been 'leaked' and shared by the ever reliable Footy Headlines. View them below...

Liverpool's home kit for the 2023/24 season

Footy Headlines' description of Liverpool's home kit for next season reads: "The Nike Liverpool 2023-24 home jersey has a very simple design, similar to their current home shirt.

"Based on the same Nike Dri-Fit ADV template as their 22-23 third jersey, the shirt has a two tone colourway in plain 'gym red' and white.

"The Nike Liverpool Football Club 2023-2024 home shirt has a white round neck collar and white cuffs, with all logos and badges also white. The Hillsborough memorial logo is printed on the back of the neck, visible here through the inside of the shirt."

Liverpool's away kit for the 2023/24 season

Liverpool's away kit for next season is bold to say the least.

Footy Headlines expect the green and white shirt to be paired with black shorts and green and white socks.

Liverpool's third kit for the 2023/24 season

Like their away kit, Liverpool's third kit for next season is also very bold. It looks more like a goalkeeper kit.

Footy Headlines' description of the shirt reads: "The Nike Liverpool 23-24 third shirt has an unusual color combo for the Merseyside club.

"It combines a light purple base with a darker purple on the sides and sleeve cuffs plus white for logos."

The shorts are expected to be purple and white, while the socks are expected to be purple.

While Liverpool's kits are bold and expected to divide opinion among fans, ultimately it's success on the pitch which counts.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that they can be fighting for silverware and the Premier League once more in the 2023/24 campaign.