Highlights Liverpool are third favorites to win Premier League title for the second time.

Mo Salah comes in as one of the leading names for Premier League top scorer.

Unlikely Arne Slot will be sacked, despite predictions.

This is a huge season for Liverpool and one of great change after nine years with Jurgen Klopp in the dugout. Dutchman Arne Slot has big boots to fill, both in terms of results and the personality and charisma of the former Anfield boss. Much was made of Slot's opening game for the Reds, a behind-closed doors friendly in which they lost 1-0 to Preston North End, but they followed that up with a win in the US over Real Betis - with a first-half Dominik Szoboszlai goal good enough to get Slot's first win. Klopp won the Premier League in 2020, ending a 30-year wait for Liverpool to once again win the English title, but how will they fair this season?

Slot Looking for Instant Impact

Bookies have Liverpool among favourites to win the league

Slot's men are third favourites to take the Premier League title, with Bet365 offering 7-1 to once again be crowned English champions. They will need to manage their resources considering they are competing on many fronts. Manchester City are once again the favourites, with Arsenal not far behind, but Liverpool are not discounted.

This is a team who have reached the Champions League final nine times, with Klopp steering them to three finals, one of which they won by beating Spurs 2-0 in 2019, they are given short odds by Bet 365 and at 10/1 are generally selected as fourth favourites to win the competition, just behind Arsenal, which is interesting given the London club has only ever reached one final in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona. Other book makers are not quite as hopeful, with Paddy Power offering 14/1, the same odds Barcelona, a club who, if they did win it, would do so for the first time in 10 years.

Liverpool have appeared regularly in English domestic cup finals over their proud history, last winning the FA Cup in 2022, when they beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot out. Prior to that they hadn't won the competition since 2006, often referred to as the Gerrard final, for his superb performance that saw the club overcome West Ham, again on a penalty shoot-out. Manchester City are the favourites, but Liverpool aren't far behind, with Bet 365 offering 9/1.

The EFL Cup is a slightly more balanced affair. Liverpool are the cup holders, winning it for the 10th time in their history when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley last season, a team they beat in the final in 2022, breaking Manchester City's stranglehold on the competition, having won it four times in a row between 2018 and 2021. You can get odds on 10/1 from Bet365 for Liverpool to win the trophy under Slot.

Salah Among Favourites to be top Scorer

Egyptian going for a fourth Golden Boot award

There has been much speculation over the last few months whether Liverpool striker Mo Salah will stay at the club, with rumours surfacing that he was being courted by clubs from the Saudi Arabian league. Salah is Liverpool's third all-time top scorer, with 211 goals in 349 Liverpool appearances, with 155 Premier League goals in 250 league appearances, seeing him win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

It will come as no surprise to learn that Manchester City's Erling Haaland is favourite to top score in the Premier League, but William Hill is offering odds of 9/1 for Salah to top the chart, with fellow Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez priced at 16/1, slightly longer odds than Newcastle's Alexander Isak at 14/1. Cody Gakpo is in the list too, but at 40/1 he is a long shot. For those taking a punt, William Hill offering 66/1 on either Luiz Diaz or Diego Jota taking the spoils.

Rather cruelly, Football Manager 24 has predicted that Arne Slot will be sacked by February. Running a simulation of the 2024/25 season, it showed Liverpool suffering five defeats in their opening 12 matches as they were beaten by Aston Villa, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Arsenal. Of course, this was just a bit of fun, but there is always a bit of bite where predicting who will be sacked is concerned and odds always being offered. BetVictor is offering 25/1 for Slot to be relieved of his services, but to put that into context, they calculate this represents a 3.85% chance of actually happening, with only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta having shorter odds.

