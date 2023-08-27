Liverpool could launch a late move for Ryan Gravenberch after the Dutch star's situation at Bayern Munich changed because of one key reason, as revealed to GIVEMESPORT by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Gravenberch is attracting interest from across the Premier League, with Sheth tipping Liverpool to make a move for the midfielder this summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

It's a transfer window that hasn't gone to plan for the red half of Merseyside, with Liverpool having entered the summer in need of a midfield rebuild, but with just days left before the market is closed for business, Jurgen Klopp's side still have a number of gaps within their squad. It had got off to a strong start, when Alexis Mac Allister arrived at Anfield as part of a £35 million transfer fee, before Dominik Szoboszlai joined the six-time European champions for a £60 million too.

However, the Reds have had problems securing a frontline holding midfielder, with targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both penning moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea instead. It left Klopp and Co. scrambling around for alternative options in that position and they eventually landed on Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, who cost a modest £16 million.

Being said, there is a feeling the 30-year-old is considered somewhat of a stopgap instead of a starting option, with Liverpool still on the lookout for another midfield addition.

Instead, it's reported by The Daily Mail that Gravenberch could be the missing piece Klopp is craving, not least after a late twist in the transfer saga.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool?

When asked about the latest in regard to the proposed move, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Gravenberch is one they've had a long-standing interest in from Bayern Munich. The stance on Gravenberch just seems to have suddenly changed as far as Bayern Munich are concerned because earlier on in the window, it was like, we're not even going to contemplate a sale.

"Whereas in the last week, that has subtly changed and Bayern Munich may consider offers for the player who joined last summer and in that time, he's only started three league games.

"There were high hopes for him at the time when he joined, but let's see if they'll do some business there.

"I just wonder whether Bayern Munich may want to recoup some money after having spent close to £100 million on Harry Kane earlier in the window."

What next for Liverpool this summer?

Of course, there is every chance that Liverpool and Klopp stick with the current options they have in the squad, with more game time afforded to both Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.

The latter missed the majority of the second half of last season with an abductor injury, but it's expected the young Spanish starlet will feature regularly for the Reds. Klopp dubbed the midfielder a 'joy to work with' when he broke into the senior side last season, indicating the German coach clearly holds Bajcetic in very high esteem.