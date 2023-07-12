Liverpool could now look to sign Perr Schuurs as an alternative to Levi Colwill this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has been on the lookout for a left-sided centre-half, with Schuurs likely to be a more realistic option than Chelsea man Colwill.

Liverpool transfer news - Perr Schuurs

In a summer of big spending at Anfield, it looks as if the Reds could be about to splash the cash once again, this time on a left-sided defender.

Alexis Mac Allister was the first new signing to be welcomed to the club, when the World Cup winner arrived as part of a £35 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion (Sky Sports).

That was backed up by the £60 million purchase of Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the Merseyside-based outfit from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier this month (Sky Sports).

Already having racked up a total spend close to £100 million, it doesn't look as if Liverpool are planning to slow down their spending spree, with central defender Schuurs the latest man linked with the Reds.

According to a report from Italy, Schuurs is subject to interest from the Europa League competitors, who are keen to sign the talented Torino defender this summer.

Liverpool, along with Crystal Palace and West Ham United, are said to be tracking the 23-year-old, with a £30 million price tag said to have been placed on Schuurs' head.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool's interest in Schuurs and Colwill?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted Schuurs could be the perfect Colwill alternative, should the latter not be an attainable option.

On the situation, Jones said: “In terms of Perr Schuurs, he’s one of the best 23-year-old defenders you could sign at the moment.

"He has a profile and potential level that could easily see him lifted to much higher levels of value, pretty quickly too.

"He's been profiled by Arsenal as well as Crystal Palace and West Ham, and he has the capabilities to be equally as good as Colwill.”

Is Liverpool's interest in Colwill genuine?

As per a report by 90min, Liverpool are still pushing ahead with attempts to sign Colwill from Chelsea, despite interest in Torino's Schuurs.

Having caught the eye at the Under-21 European Championships, where he was part of an England defence that didn't concede a goal en route to winning the tournament, Colwill is now being touted with a move away from Chelsea in search of regular game time.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Sussex-based outfit reportedly keen to bring him back to the Amex Stadium, with a £40 million fee currently being floated by the Seagulls.

Should Liverpool match, or even exceed, the proposal put forward by Brighton to Chelsea, it's difficult to see how Colwill will be able to resist the opportunity to play under Klopp and Co.

However, should Chelsea hold out for a hefty fee, or even refuse to sell altogether, the Reds will need alternative targets to Colwill, with few, if any, better options currently on the market than Schuurs.