Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is "suffering" under Jurgen Klopp at times this season, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Salah, who pockets a reported £350,000 per week at Liverpool, missed a penalty kick in the weekend defeat to Bournemouth and has faced increased criticism throughout the current campaign.

Liverpool latest news - Mohamed Salah

After featuring in over 50 games for Liverpool last season, scoring 31 goals in the process, Salah has failed to replicate the form that led Liverpool to the brink of a historic quadruple in 2021/22.

However, this time around Liverpool have struggled to match the levels they were setting 12 months ago, with the Reds' last hope of silverware this season coming in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Real Madrid needing at least three goals to force the tie into extra time, with the aggregate score currently 5-2 in the Spanish giants' favour.

Having been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, as well as trailing leaders Arsenal by 24 points with 12 matches left to play, Liverpool's drop-off has been evident this season.

With their season in danger of petering out before the end of March, there are some suggestions Liverpool's struggles are down to the new signings made by Klopp in the summer and January transfer windows.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Salah's form this season?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS journalist Jacobs has pointed towards the new arrivals in the Liverpool ranks as one reason for their increased plight this season.

On Liverpool and Salah's dip in form, Jacobs said: "It wasn't only Salah it was a front three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

"They all worked together very effectively and now Salah is having to play in a team where Cody Gakpo is new and everything is framed around trying to get Darwin Nunez to click and score more consistently.

"I think that Salah is suffering but when Klopp switches to a 4-4-2, Salah looks a lot more confident and is more of a threat. But what we're seeing this season, and in fairness towards the back end of last season, Salah is having slightly less touches in the box.

"Also his heat map is a lot wider, he's far more right sided getting into the box and into central areas a little bit less. That's clearly impacting his goal scoring abilities, but that doesn't mean he's unhappy.”

Is criticism of Salah entirely justified?

It's clear Salah hasn't matched the levels he's set in previous campaigns, but with 22 goals and 11 assists in 2022/23 already, the Egyptian is still enjoying a profitable season in front of goal (Transfermakrt).

The departure of Mané in the off-season and Firmino's injury woes have certainly added to the pressure on Salah's shoulders, as the forward was forced to carry the burden in attack.

Regardless, Salah has still posted impressive numbers, considering the circumstance and of the players in the Reds' squad that have played more than 10 times this season, the ex-Chelsea man is Liverpool's highest rated individual, as per WhoScored rankings.

Harnessing that quality in the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night against Real Madrid will be Salah's next task, as he, alongside his Liverpool teammates, look to manufacture yet another memorable Champions League comeback.