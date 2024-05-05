Highlights Harvey Elliott put in a Man of the Match display as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-2.

Mohamed Salah scored once and recorded two assists in Liverpool's victory.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal were among the Tottenham players that struggled.

Liverpool took apart Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur and picked up a fantastic 4-2 victory against the North London side at Anfield. The Premier League title is looking less and less likely for the Merseyside club, but victories like that will make Jürgen Klopp's farewell far happier.

The Reds were dominant throughout as their dishevelled opponents failed to muster up any real chance of note. Mohamed Salah ghosted in behind Emerson Royal for Liverpool's first before Andy Robertson's tap in on the stroke of half-time seemed to take the sting out of the game after the Reds had spurned some big chances. Last season, Spurs came from three goals down but failed to win the game but this was not to be the same.

Cody Gakpo scored a brilliant headed goal after a cross from Harvey Elliott, before the English midfielder showed his quality on the biggest stage. A beautiful curling effort from the Englishman left Guglielmo Vicario with no chance and put the icing on top of a very nice cake for Liverpool. The Englishman was the most impressive player on the pitch and took his chance brilliantly well.

Spurs did have a burst towards the end with Richarlison and Heung-min Son halving the deficit, but the game was already lost at that point.

Match Highlights

Key Match Statistics Liverpool Stats Tottenham Hotspur 46% Possession 54% 25 Total shots 11 13 Shots on target 6 14 Fouls 12 8 Corner kicks 3 1 Yellow cards 4

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 6/10

Had very little to do in the game with Tottenham struggling to create any meaningful chance.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Was heavily involved in Liverpool's second goal as his chipped pass found Robertson at the back post. The Englishman looked a lot better in place of Conor Bradley.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 6/10

Has been a standout performer for Liverpool throughout this campaign and he put in another assured performance against the North London side.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Dealt with the threat of Heung min-son admirably and was as reliable as ever.

LB - Andy Robertson - 7/10

Was very dangerous down the left-hand side and could have had an assist to his name had Gakpo connected with his cross early in the first half. Scored a nice tap-in right before half-time and was very effective.

CM - Harvey Elliott - 8/10

Put the ball on a plate for Gakpo and was very promising against a struggling Tottenham midfield. Scored a screamer in the second half which is good enough to win any game.

CM - Wataru Endo - 6/10

Was very solid at the base of the midfield and kept things ticking in the middle of the park.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

As well as Endo, Mac Allister was very solid in the middle of the park for the Reds and kept things ticking in the middle of the park.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Similar to the other Liverpool forwards, Diaz was dangerous throughout as he looked to avenge his disallowed goal against Spurs back in September.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Looked to be a man on a mission for Liverpool as the Egyptian started for the first time since his touchline antics against West Ham. Took his goal very well.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Created Salah's goal brilliantly with a dinked effort towards the back post and was positive throughout. Took his header very well to make it 3-0.

Sub - Joe Gomez - 6/10

Came on midway through the second half but did struggle to deal with Brennan Johnson and Richarlison, who scored to make it 4-1.

Sub - Stefan Bajcetic - 5/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact, but it was a nice moment for the midfielder, who hasn't made a first team start since September.

Sub - Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

Hardly had a touch of the ball during his 15-minute cameo.

Sub - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Was only on the pitch for seven minutes but dragged an effort narrowly wide.

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

GK - Guglielmo Vicario - 5/10

Should have done a lot better for Salah's goal but did recover from this mistake well.

RB - Pedro Porro - 6/10

Similar to Emerson Royal, Porro struggled with the pace and directness on show from the Liverpool front three.

CB - Micky Van de Ven - 6/10

Defended very well and made a vital block on the goal line to deny Harvey Elliott. Despite Liverpool dominating the game, the Dutch defender played very well.

CB - Cristian Romero - 6/10

Similar to Van de Ven, the Argentine looked decent during the game but the Liverpool front three caused far too many problems for the Lilywhites.

LB - Emerson Royal - 4/10

Allowed Salah to ghost in behind him in the first half and struggled to deal with the Egyptian throughout the game. Salah outmuscled Royal for Liverpool's third, which summed things up for him.

CM - Yves Bissouma - 5/10

Similar to Bentancur, Bissouma was struggling at Anfield. The Mali midfielder won just 20% of his ground duels.

CM - Rodrigo Bentancur - 4/10

He was very poor for Spurs. Bentancur lost the ball far too often and was very disappointing before being replaced in the second half.

CM - Pape Matar Sarr - 5/10

Sarr looked positive but he again struggled to make any sort of impact on this game. He, too, won just 20% of his ground duels.

RW - Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

Out of the front three, Kulusevski was the brightest, but that doesn't say much. The Swedish winger did track back to help the full-back behind him, but that was as good as his performance got.

LW - Brennan Johnson - 5/10

Was rather weak against Alexander Arnold. The right-back is notoriously weak defensively, but the Welsh winger failed to take advantage of this. He did create Spurs' opening goal of the day but he was still struggling.

ST - Heung min-Son - 5/10

Hardly had a touch of the ball throughout the game and looked isolated with Spurs creating very little. Took his goal very well and seemed to brighten up when Richarlison came on the pitch.

Sub - James Maddison - 7/10

Seemed to change the game when he came on and gave Spurs some attacking impetus.

Sub - Richarlison - 7/10

He took his goal sweetly and the Brazilian formed a nice partnership with Heung min-Son, which caused Liverpool problems.

Sub - Oliver Skipp - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Giovani Lo Celso - 6/10

Added a good burst of energy when he came on and caused the Liverpool defence problems throughout.

Man of the match - Harvey Elliott

The English midfielder has often been questioned about whether he can turn up in the big games for the Anfield club, but he certainly shut a lot of these doubters up. He created Cody Gakpo's goal in the second half, which was a delightful-chipped cross towards the Dutchman, before scoring one of the goals of the season when his beautifully struck curled effort found the top corner and left Spurs keeper Vicario with no chance.

With Arne Slot set to be the club's new manager come next season, finding a place for Harvey Elliott in the Liverpool team has to be the Dutchman's priority.