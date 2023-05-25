Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is "100%" Roberto Firmino's replacement, believes Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin.

It was recently announced by the Merseyside club that the Brazilian would be departing Anfield after an eight-year spell there.

Last week, Liverpool's official website confirmed that Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all leaving Jürgen Klopp's side at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer," the statement read.

"The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game’s biggest honours during their spells at Anfield."

Firmino has been at Liverpool since 2015, joining the Reds from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

What has Paul Machin said about Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino and Liverpool?

Machin is now tipping Gakpo to replace Firmino at the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Redmen TV presenter said: "I think Cody Gakpo is 100% the Firmino replacement, and I think there's a sense of satisfaction that he's not leaving Liverpool in the lurch. He's not walking out and they're trying to find his replacement in the same transfer window, which very rarely ends well."

Is Cody Gakpo good enough to be Roberto Firmino's successor at Liverpool?

Yes. After a slow start to life at Anfield, Gakpo has since shown some really promising signs under Klopp.

For example, the Dutchman, who Liverpool signed in a deal worth up to £45m, as reported by Sky Sports, impressed in his side's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United back in March.

He managed to score two goals that day in what was an incredible victory for Klopp's men.

Like Firmino, Gakpo also isn't a natural number nine, with the Netherlands international's best position probably being out on the left. Nevertheless, he's played up front for the Reds this season and has done a decent job there.

All in all, then, it really does look like Gakpo could be Liverpool's main striker going forward.

There's still Darwin Núñez, of course, but Klopp will surely welcome having different options, while the versatility of both players means it doesn't always have to be one or the other. While Firmino may be leaving the club, they still have quite an exciting attack thanks to the likes of Gakpo, Núñez and Mohamed Salah.