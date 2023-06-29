Liverpool are interested in signing France U21 and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are looking to rejuvenate their engine room given how tired and lethargic they were last term and begun their window by signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m, but now they have their sights set on Ligue 1 gem Thuram.

Liverpool transfer news – Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that he was of ‘concrete interest’ to Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff.

L’Equipe had also reported that talks between the relevant parties had been ongoing for weeks and that the player in question could cost around £52m.

Now, according to Football Insider, the club are ‘closing in’ on their second midfield reinforcement this window.

The report states the towering youngster is keen on a move to the Reds and so the club are ‘pushing hard’ to secure the signature of the in-demand phenom.

Just a week before, the same publication admitted that Champions League returners Newcastle United were also interested in the 22-year-old seeing as they are in the market for a ‘box office’ midfielder this summer.

However, it seems that the decorated side from Merseyside are now ahead in the race.

Little has happened in terms of incomings since former Seagull Mac Allister made the switch up north, but it now appears that Klopp is taking a positive step forward in his pursuit of Thuram.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Khephren Thuram and Liverpool?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Khephren Thuram is another player that they have been interested in, Vega as well. It’ll be one of those that Liverpool will just do behind the scenes, and it will be one of those where, you know, you’ll start getting noises quite late on and once those noises start, the deal will be done pretty quickly. So, I think they know who their targets are.”

What would Khephren Thuram bring to Liverpool’s midfield?

Plenty of years in the tank would have been one of the main things that will appeal to any potential buyers; especially for Liverpool, whose midfield from last campaign was far from youthful.

Thuram, son of France icon Lilian, is a relatively complete midfielder who excels at progressing from deeper areas.

The 6 foot 4 midfielder made 48 appearances in total for Nice in the 2022/23 campaign, netting two goals and notched a further eight assists in that sequence. But it’s his underlying statistics, provided by FBRef, that show why he is so sought after.

Over the last 365 days, the midfielder completed an impressive 1.63 successful take-ons per 90 and is ranked in the top 6% of those in a similar position for progressive carries per 90, in which he records 3.25.

Reinforcing the centre of the park has long been a priority for the German boss and the need for fresh legs in there has been heightened by the multiple departures we will see this window.