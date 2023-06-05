Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister is on the verge of completing his move to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Romano used his “here we go '' trademark announcement to tweet that Mac Allister’s deal from Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool is all-but finalised, with the player due to complete his medical in the next 24 to 48 hours after both sides and the Argentine reached a full agreement on the contract.

The signing of the World Cup winner will please Jurgen Klopp, who has been desperate to bolster his midfield as his side look to improve on their fifth place finish in the Premier League last season, and Romano has confirmed that the Anfield outfit will pay the “buy out clause in the next few days [which] is way less than the reported £60 million fee.”

Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool... here we go!

The 24-year-old looked emotional after he played his final game for the Seagulls, and he will be missed at The Amex as the midfielder scored 10 goals and registered two assists in his 35 Premier League appearances as he helped them secure a top six finish, which will see them play European football for the first time in their history.

Now that Liverpool have almost officially completed the signing of the Argentina international, Klopp can shift his attention to adding more reinforcements to the middle of the pitch, and there are two names that the German is reportedly hoping to sign.

Who else are Liverpool targeting for their midfield?

According to Romano, Liverpool have started conversations with the agents of Manu Kone, 22, who plays for German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Kephren Thuram, 22, of Nice, who are the two names that Klopp is allegedly interested in.

As per Transfermarkt, the two midfielders are worth a combined £53 million, but it's unlikely The Reds will sign both, but stranger things have happened in football.

Gabri Veiga, 21, is another player that The Reds appreciate, but according to Romano there has not been a bid made or talks between the clubs and the Celta Vigo player’s representatives.

From the age profiles of the players that Liverpool are looking to recruit, it is clear to see that they are looking to bolster their midfield with fresh, young, and energetic midfielders who can implement the high-pressing game that brought home Liverpool’s sixth European Cup back in 2019, and ended their 30-year wait to become English champions under their charismatic manager.