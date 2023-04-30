Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister could "flourish" in Jürgen Klopp's set-up at Anfield, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been linked to the Reds and their rivals Manchester United, and Jones can imagine him thriving at either club.

Liverpool transfer news — Alexis Mac Allister

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mac Allister to Liverpool is "one to watch".

It's almost certain that they'll face competition for his signature, though, with Football Insider reporting that United and Chelsea are interested in him, too.

The same outlet also claims that the 24-year-old will cost £60m minimum.

It's a lot of money, but it definitely looks like Mac Allister will have suitors when the transfer window opens in the summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool?

Jones doesn't think Mac Allister has a preference out of Liverpool and United yet and can see him doing well at either Premier League outfit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think he probably has got a personal preference at the moment. I mean, it'd be difficult to, really, because they've both got different reasons for why he could flourish in their set-up.

"Liverpool seem like a club that need an overhaul of their midfield and they're trying different things at the moment to try and fix that. And given his character and his characteristics, I think that there's good reason to think that he could flourish in the Liverpool set-up."

Who should Alexis Mac Allister join this summer, Liverpool or United?

Liverpool and United are huge clubs with different appeals right now.

The latter obviously have a very good coach at the helm in present, with Erik ten Hag showing as much this season. He's really revived the Red Devils, guiding them to the Carabao Cup trophy back in February.

The Dutchman could also lead his side to more glory before the end of the season, with United taking on their rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final in June.

Klopp, however, is arguably on another level. Liverpool have obviously struggled this term, but under the German, they've won practically every trophy, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Ultimately, the chance to work under a coach like Klopp isn't something Mac Allister should turn down, though Liverpool possibly being absent from the Champions League next season will certainly give the Argentina international something to think about.