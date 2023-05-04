Liverpool could be sparked into a summer move for Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on primary target Jude Bellingham, Jones expects the Reds to be eyeing up a move for Palhinha when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool transfer news - João Palhinha

Less than one 12 months after joining, Fulham could be about to lose midfield anchorman Palhinha at the end of the season, should reports be believed.

It's claimed by Football Insider that Liverpool have earmarked Palhinha as a potential summer arrival, amid what could be a crucial midfield rebuild for Jürgen Klopp's side.

The report suggests that Liverpool, along with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, have been scouting the Portuguese international ever since he arrived in the Premier League last year.

Securing his services for a modest £20 million, Palhinha joined up with compatriot Marco Silva at Craven Cottage and has enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign in England.

Now, as the season draws to a close, there is talk he could be on the move once more.

What has Dean Jones said about Palhinha to Liverpool?

Speaking on the 27-year-old's future plans, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Links with Palhinha began when Liverpool started to show a bit of interest and now the list of clubs linked to him is growing. I have spoken to contacts around Fulham about the threat of him leaving and they are relaxed.

“There has been no contact so far for them to be concerned about and actually they seem confident he will stick around for next season. I guess that is going to depend on who actually comes forward with an offer though.

“He really is extremely good in the centre of midfield and if there’s a spot at a big club where he is guaranteed games then his head could be turned.

“I don’t think he would settle for being a squad player, not after the impact he has had in the Premier League so far. Also we should bear in mind that a lot of his success has been down to his relationship with Marco Silva and the trust that is put in him by the manager.

“He breaks up play and gets across the park as well as anyone I have seen in the league all season, so I do expect more speculation when we get to the summer. But if we are going to guess a price it is going to take for him to be bought I think we are looking at the £50-£60 million mark."

Would Palhinha be a sensible signing for Klopp and Liverpool?

On the surface, Palhinha looks just what Liverpool need to add to their midfield. According to FBref, the ex-Sporting CP midfielder ranks inside the top one percent of players in his position for tackles made per 90 minutes.

A trait that was on display during Fulham's recent clash at Craven Cottage against Manchester United, where Palhinha made four tackles, completed two interceptions and finished the game with six recoveries (Fotmob).

Video: Palhinha drops 'tackling masterclass' in match against Man United

However, aside from his ability to break up play, Palhinha doesn't necessarily fit the mould of a Klopp midfielder, with the Portuguese man boasting less than impressive passing statistics.

As per FBref, Palhinha averages just over 30 passes per match - a number that sees him ranked in the bottom 20% of all midfielders.