Liverpool could follow their move for Alexis Mac Allister up with deals for Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfield duo, valued at £62m, could provide a youthful glow to the Liverpool midfield while enriching it with talent at the same time.

Liverpool transfer news – Gravenberch and Thuram

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp has kicked off his midfield rebuild with the signing of the 16-cap Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

The Italian journalist claims Mac Allister has signed a five-year-deal with the Merseyside outfit, who will reportedly pay way less than the initial reported £60m fee.

With their marquee midfielder now secured, the Reds will turn their attention to further advancements to the engine room.

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool’s talks with Nice ace Thuram are in the advanced stages, with Anfield his likely destination.

In terms of Gravenberch, Italian reports claim that Liverpool have made a £43 proposal to Bayern Munich for the Dutchman this summer, though the report claims that Newcastle United are also eyeing a move.

The pair have been on Liverpool's radar for some time now, and the money saved on the Mac Allister deal will free up some space in the kitty to get both of these transfers secured.

What did Dean Jones say about Liverpool’s midfield situation?

Jones has claimed that Mac Allister plus the other two targets, Thuam and Gravenberch, would transform the Liverpool midfield to another level.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Imagine we get to a situation where Liverpool strike a good deal for Mac Allister at such value they can follow it up with two more like Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch – it would be an unbelievable squad upgrade on the back of losing Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and Milner. This is such a key area of their rebuild.”

Why do Liverpool want Gravenberch and Thuram?

Liverpool have shown firm interest in both midfielders as Klopp’s looks towards a total overhaul of his lethargic, ageing midfield department.

Standing at a towering 6ft 4, the Italian-born youngster has accumulated an impressive 138 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

During his three-season association with Nice, he has plundered just eight goals and 11 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Gravenberch, 21, is looking for a career revival after a turgid time in Bavaria. He has just one goal and assist apiece in his 33 games for the German heavyweights.

The same website, however, does show that he completed, on average, 1.3 successful take-ons, 4.45 progressive passes, and 2.49 tackles per 90, according to Fbref.

This season prior, 11-cap Netherlands international put up healthy numbers for Ajax as he racked up a commendable nine goal contributions from midfield.

What’s best about Gravenberch’s situation is that he is likely to be fairly attainable as Thomas Tuchel, who has rarely used the 6 foot 3 ace, could opt to offload him for a fair price.

Thuram may be a tougher pursuit as the in-demand phenom may have a larger pick of the clubs, compared to Gravenberch. Though, he has been described as “very dangerous” by former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, which may convince the Reds to get this deal over the line.