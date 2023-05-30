Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is set to stay at Anfield for another year, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The uncapped Spanish international has played just twice in the past two seasons but looks to have dedicated his short-term future to the Reds.

Liverpool news - Adrian

The Athletic have reported that, although Liverpool do not want to lose him, Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave the Merseyside club in search of regular minutes.

This may leave the door ajar for Adrian to get more regular game time, notably in cup competitions.

Adrian has served as a deputy to Alisson Becker since his free transfer from West Ham United in 2019 but has multiple honours, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, to his name despite not playing as often as he would have hoped.

Following their final game of the 2022/23 campaign against Southampton, Adrian took to Twitter, insisting that ‘great lessons’ have been learned to ensure that Liverpool return to their best in the foreseeable future.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his third-choice keeper as ‘incredible’ meaning there may be a chance for Adrian to prove his worth despite being the eldest player at the club.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Liverpool and Adrian?

Romano claimed that Adrian will remain as a Liverpool player for one more season and that an official statement from the club is imminent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “Yeah, Adrian will stay. From what I understand, he has already signed a contract extension for one more season, so everything is completed, we now just wait on the club statement.”

What will Adrian’s role be at Liverpool next season?

Alisson will obviously remain Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice goalkeeper, seeing as the Brazilian has been one of the few Liverpool players that can hold their head high following a tumultuous 2022/23 season.

Liverpool’s 36-year-old shot-stopper played a total of zero games in the Premier League this season, while Kelleher has featured a total of seven times across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

The former West Ham man's last game for the club came in Liverpool’s Community Shield 3-1 triumph over Manchester City last July, but he has been an unused squad member since.

The Spaniard acted as the German tactician’s third choice last season but will hope to climb up the pecking order upon Kelleher’s departure.

The season to follow will probably be more of the same for the £63,000 per week earner as if Kelleher does decide to move onto pastures new, Liverpool will be forced to sign a new second choice to go between the sticks when called upon.

However, there is a possibility that with Liverpool’s unfortunate fifth-place finish meaning they will return to the Europa League, there’s an ever-growing chance that the seasoned keeper could become a regular for the Reds when they can afford to rest Alisson.