Liverpool signing Nicolo Barella would be a "game-changer" for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.Barella has been linked with a switch to the Premier League and Jones has positioned Liverpool as favourites to sign him, should he leave Inter Milan this summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Nicolo Barella

Having missed out on Champions League qualification via a poor showing in the league, Liverpool will look to rebuild in the summer, ready for an assault on the Premier League next time around.While they're set to go without the obvious prize money that competing in the Champions League can offer, it doesn't look as if it will stop the Reds from splashing the cash when the transfer window opens.After falling short of primary target Jude Bellingham, who appears to be Real Madrid bound, the Reds have diverted their attention elsewhere.With a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister said to be just around the corner, the question now is whether Liverpool will continue to spend funds in search of more midfield reinforcements.According to a report from Italy, the answer looks like yes, with the Merseyside-based outfit rumoured to be eyeing up a move for Inter Milan's Barella.The report suggests Liverpool are keen on the Italian star, but would be forced to fork out a fee in the region of £65 million if they wished to land him.While the hefty figure could price Liverpool out of a move, transfer insider Jones believes the Reds should chase his signature.

What has Dean Jones said about Barella to Liverpool?

When asked about the chances of Liverpool landing Barella, Jones told GIVEMESPORT they'd be signing one of Europe's hottest talents.On the 26-year-old, Jones said: "If Nicolo Barella joined Liverpool, it'd be an absolute game-changer. He's one of the best players in Serie A and he’s one of the most consistent players at Inter Milan.”

What would Barella bring to Klopp's Liverpool squad?

One of the standout performers during Inter's run to the Champions League final, Barella has notched up an impressive 6.93 WhoScored rating for his performances in the competition.That's bettered - ever so slightly - by his score in Serie A, with Barella mustering a rating of 6.94 for his showings in the league - the third-highest-ranked performer for Inter this season.And with 17 G/A contributions across all competitions this term, it's not only clear to see why he's so important to Inter's set-up, but also why Klopp is said to be keen on the dynamic midfielder.Should Liverpool be able to sign Barella in the summer, it would certainly elevate their midfield back towards a position where it would be capable of challenging for trophies across multiple different competitions.