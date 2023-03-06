Almost nobody could have predicted Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United at Anfield, but one lucky fan had his audacious bet come to fruition.

By their own high standards, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this season and even the club's biggest supporters could scarcely have imagined such a dominant performance against one of the most in-form sides in Europe.

Indeed, despite winning the Carabao Cup just last month, this defeat was United's joint-heaviest in a competitive game and their first 7-0 loss since being thrashed by Wolves in 1931.

It was the type of capitulation many believed United had put behind them, yet the result is no doubt a reality check for the Red Devils, whose dreams of doing the quadruple are almost certainly over.

Afterwards, things got heated between Graeme Souness and Gary Neville in the Sky Sports studio, with Souness reminding the ex-United man of his pre-match prediction that Liverpool would win 'comfortably.'

But it appears Souness was not the only person confident of a big Liverpool win, with one fortunate punter showing off his insane 1000/1 winning bet.

Fan shows off 1000/1 winning bet from Liverpool vs Man United

Liverpool fan Jordan Attward took to Twitter to show off his bet slip and it's hard not to feel pretty jealous.

The Reds supporter placed a four-way 'Bet Builder' prior to the match and needed both Mohamad Salah and Darwin Nunez to score two each.

Both players have been lacklustre in front of goal since the turn of the year, but were ruthlessly clinical at Anfield on Sunday, with each notching a double.

Attward was also relying on United's Lisandro Martinez being booked, along with Liverpool's Fabinho.

The latter was the first player to be carded, while Martinez picked up a booking in the 61st minute.

Check out the bet below:

The only slight downside for Attward is that his stake was just one pound –– meaning his return was only £1001.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but there may be a little part of Attward imagining just how much he could've won.

Ten Hag slams United's performance

While Attward must have been on top of the world after the game, United boss Erik ten Hag slammed his side's dismal showing.

"We didn't stick to the plan, we lost our heads. We didn't do our jobs. We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional," he said.

The Dutchman added: "We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable.

"We let the fans down and I'm really disappointed and angry about it.

"It is a reality check... It's a strong message [that] we get."