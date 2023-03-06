There were no Manchester United players who covered themselves in glory against Liverpool, but Brazilian star Antony was subject to more criticism than most.

The Red Devils were thrashed 7-0 by Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield – their worst-ever defeat in the Premier League era.

"We didn't stick to the plan, we lose our heads. We didn't do our jobs. We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional," stressed United boss Erik ten Hag after the game.

But while many pinned the blame on United's shocking defending at times, pundit Michah Richards slammed Antony's performance on Match of the Day 2.

Micah Richards' savage criticism of Antony

Richards' analysis of Antony showed the 23-year-old repeatedly failing to track back or help his teammates – leaving Liverpool's Andy Robertson in acres of space out on the left.

"We all know how good Robertson [Andy] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] are," he said. "You would think that someone would try and get closer to Robertson. If you look at Antony's position - he doesn't track him... Antony needs to come into that position and he just doesn't do it.

"I was confused with what he was doing. I don't know if it was him just being lazy for his team or the mananger had told him to stay up there and try and have an effect on the counter-attack?

"Either way, it kept happening and happening throughout the game. If I'm a right back like Dalot [Diogo], I'm screaming 'come and help me' – as soon as they [United] lose the ball, he [Antony] just walks.

"We're talking about one of the biggest games for Man United this season..."

VIDEO: Micah Richards slams Antony

Richards then put the nail in Antony's coffin by suggesting that it was if the Brazilian wasn't on the pitch at all.

He added: "At times it was like playing with 10 men because Antony wasn't doing his work at all down that side."

VIDEO: Micah Richards savage criticism of Antony on Match of the Day

Klopp hails 'relentless' Liverpool

While Ten Hag was brutal in his assessment of United's performance, Klopp praised the character of his side.

Speaking in his post-match interview, he said: "We were 7-0 up, somebody played a ball to Luke Shaw, back pass, and we chased him with four players and then you think, ‘What are we doing here?’

"How much adrenaline it gives you and how much positivity it gives you.

"Now we have five days or so of time to prepare for Bournemouth; they were unlucky against Arsenal not to get a point at least. We have to make sure we are ready for that fight."