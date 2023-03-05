Video shows Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's reactions to every goal in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd.

Liverpool overcame Man United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

They didn't just overcome them; they absolutely destroyed them.

The Reds haven't been at their best this season and were languishing in sixth going into the match.

Man Utd, on the other hand, have been impressive and were 10 points clear of their fierce rivals.

It was expected that the two sides would play out a close game at Anfield.

But that didn't happen as Liverpool dismantled their opponents and ran out 7-0 victors.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez all scored twice, while Roberto Firmino also got in on the act late on.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's reactions to every goal in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were commentating on the game for Sky Sports.

A camera captured their reactions to every goal and the footage has been posted online.

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, was absolutely loving it. The same can't be said for Man Utd legend Neville, though...

Carrgher just had to take a picture of himself and Neville after Liverpool's fourth goal.

Not only did he post the image on Twitter, he also made it his profile picture.

Mohamed Salah: Man Utd result was very special

Salah spoke to the media after the game and he lauded his side's victory.

He said, per Liverpool's official website: "It’s very special to win the game like that with that result, but at the same time I don’t want us to go to the next game with overconfidence.

"We just need to stay humble and play and win the game, because we are not in the position we wanted to be. But hopefully that gives us a good push and makes us keep winning."

He added: "I think now we are fifth in the table and three points behind Spurs; we have still one game in hand as well.

"We just need to enjoy the game and think when we play to enjoy the game, just to play our football. That’s what we showed in the last couple of weeks."

Liverpool will look to keep up their momentum in their next Premier League match, which takes place on Saturday March 11 against Bournemouth.