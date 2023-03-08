There are many top European clubs desperate to secure the services of Jude Bellingham for next season, but Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge no longer wants him to sign for the Red Devils.

The reason, however, has nothing to do with the Englishman's ability as a footballer, but rather his actions following United's crushing defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag slammed his side's dismal showing at Anfield – stressing that the players "lost their heads" and were "really unprofessional."

And for some United fans, including Goldbridge, things were too much to bare in the end.

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Goldbridge hid behind his chair after Liverpool's seventh goal and said: "Seven f***** nil! What the f*** man?! What the f****** hell is going on?! 7-0! Seven b***** nil! I can't believe it! I can't believe it!"

Goldbridge's response to Bellingham's Instagram activity

After the match, Liverpool's players quickly took to social media to hail the team's performance and Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham couldn't help but react to Trent Alexander-Arnold's post.

The full-back shared two photos - one of the scoreboard and another of the famous 'This is Anfield' sign, with the post receiving more than 700,000 likes.

One of those to like the post was Bellingham himself – much to the annoyance of Goldbridge.

In response to Bellingham's Instagram antics, he emphasised: "I'm probably breaking news here, but I'm going to say it and stick my neck out and again you can clip this if you want – Jude Bellingham, you can bl**dy swim from Germany to Liverpool, jog on.

"I don't want you at Man United now – you can swim and jog to Liverpool."

He added: "I saw what you did at the weekend – I saw you liked Trent's [Alexander-Arnold] post about 7-0 – jog on.

"You get one chance with this fan base – you're already a scouser for me. Jog on, swim on, get out. Not interested."

To put the nail in Bellingham's coffin, Goldbridge then compared the teenager to another of United's midfielders.

"You're just a wish Fred," he stated emphatically.

VIDEO: Mark Goldbridge reacts to Jude Bellingham's Instagram likes

Will Bellingham move to Liverpool?

Liverpool have been linked with Bellingham for some time and reports claim the England star has emerged as their number-one target this summer.

Indeed, Reds skipper Jordan Henderson was even alleged to have spent time trying to convince Bellingham to come to Merseyside during last year's World Cup.

And while the midfielder's Instagram activity doesn't necessarily prove anything in terms of his desire to join Jurgen Klopp's side, Liverpool would seemingly be a good fit for the youngster, especially given their midfield problems this year.