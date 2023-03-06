Gary Neville got rinsed by Kelly Cates following his argument with Graeme Souness

Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Kelly Cates goes viral for ‘destroying’ Gary Neville at end of show

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates had everyone in stitches after roasting Gary Neville at the end of Super Sunday after Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Manchester United.

Man Utd suffered their heaviest ever Premier League defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield.

Despite going into the fixture as favourites, the recently-crowned Carabao Cup champions capitulated in the second half of Sunday’s match.

United were only 1-0 down at half-time but conceded six goals without reply after the interval.

Erik ten Hag accused of players of being “unprofessional” and said they “lost their heads” on a dismal afternoon for the Dutch coach and his team.

Gary Neville and Graeme Souness clashed after the match

Things got heated in the Sky Sports studio after the match.

Neville appeared to be even more livid than his former Man United teammate Roy Keane, especially with the performance and antics of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Former Liverpool star Graeme Souness said of Neville: “Gary said off the air that he thought Liverpool played badly today."

Neville denied this but added: "I said first half I think Manchester United were the better team. In the second half it was just about Manchester United’s capitulation.

"I don’t think Jurgen Klopp, he’ll analyse that game tomorrow and the momentum he’ll take from that, he won’t think, 'oh, we’re back'. He won’t fall into that trap. They won’t get carried away off the back of that, Liverpool, at all."

He continued: "My point is I’ve seen Liverpool play well for five or six years and they’ve put in some of the best performances I’ve ever seen. They’re still not back anywhere near that."

Asked by Jamie Carragher if Liverpool played well, Neville added: "They played all right in the second half, they won the game, no problem. I’ve said congratulations, well done. Congratulations. My point is when you get beat 7-0 it becomes about how bad the other team are. Manchester United in that second half - Luke Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Dalot, that midfield, they were an absolute shambles."

What did Kelly Cates say at the end of Super Sunday?

Souness was becoming increasingly agitated with Neville and Cates could sense the tension.

But she made everyone laugh with her comment at the very end of the show.

“Liverpool sharp off the tee at Anfield this afternoon. They’ve beaten Manchester United by seven goals to nil - it’s a record for this fixture. Mo Salah is now Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer - and they didn’t even play that well…”

Souness and Carragher burst out laughing as Neville attempted to have the final word.

He said: “And you are live on Liverpool TV!”

