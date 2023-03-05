Man Utd fan goes viral after completely losing his mind following Liverpool's seventh goal.

Manchester United were crushed by Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils went into the match high on confidence.

They were 10 games unbeaten going into the game and were recently crowned Carabao Cup winners.

Erik ten Hag's side would have fancied their chances of extending that run at Anfield.

But they were humiliated as Liverpool ran out 7-0 victors.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez all scored twice, while Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet.

Mark Goldbridge loses his mind after Roberto Firmino's goal

Man Utd fan Mark Goldbridge was watching the game and recording his reactions on his YouTube channel, The United Stand.

He was a broken man after Firmino made it 7-0 to Liverpool just before stoppage-time.

His reaction to the goal has gone viral and you can view it below...

He said: "They were always going to go in for the kill... Oh f****** hell. I'm gone. I'm finished. No! No! NOOOO! Oh for god’s sake! No! No! No!

"Seven f***** nil! What the f*** man?! What the f****** hell is going on?! 7-0! Seven b***** nil! I can't believe it! I can't believe it!"

Goldbridge probably isn't the only United fan that acted in the same manner following Firmino's goal...

What did Erik ten Hag say after Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd?

Ten Hag spoke to the media after the match and he slated his side's performance and attitude.

"I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude,” he said, per the Evening Standard.

“Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all. We didn’t stick to the plan and we didn’t do our jobs.

"We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional. We have seen in the past we can bounce back.

“After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I’m really disappointed and angry about it."

United remain in third and are seven points clear of Liverpool in fifth.

The Red Devils will look to get back on track in their next match, against Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

They are next in Premier League action on Sunday March 12 when they host Southampton at Old Trafford.