Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Peter Drury's epic commentary for every goal and at full-time

Liverpool enjoyed one of the greatest days in their recent history on Sunday as they demolished Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds haven't been at their best in recent times but they were unplayable against their fierce rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the half-time break with a slender one-goal advantage.

Liverpool scored six more times in the second half as they won 7-0.

Cody Gakpo (2), Mohamed Salah (2), Darwin Nunez (2) and Roberto Firmino got the goals in Liverpool's incredible victory.

Peter Drury, regarded as one of the best English speaking commentators in world football, covered the game.

His commentary at full-time has emerged and it was epic. View it below...

He said after the final whistle went: "Liverpool utopia. An unimaginable zenith. For Manchester United, a crushing nadir. Inexplicable, illogical, irrational, scarcely digestible, barely conceivable.

"The story of Anfield of restored faith. Restored verve. Restored appetite. That is Liverpool as you remember him. And that is Manchester United as they would rather forget.

"When you woke up this morning this was not even close to your thought process. It happened Rebecca, it actually happened. Seven!"

His commentary for every single Liverpool goal against Man Utd has also emerged. They have been compiled into one video and you can view it below...

Liverpool 1-0 Man Utd: "That's a super goal. Gakpo is on to it. It's Cody Gakpo! A Kop explosion! They must beat United. Liverpool lead United!"

Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: "Here's Mo Salah. Elliott, Nunez! Red utopia! It does not get a whole lot better than this."

Liverpool 3-0 Man Utd: "He [Salah] is taking on Lisandro Martinez. He's sat him down. Gakpo... it's three! Wonderful speed of thought and movement. A beautiful, beautiful goal. What a sight, what a sound! What a moment in his young life!"

Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd: "It falls to Salah! Formidable! Boy did he crash that in! Liverpool are ripping United up!"

Liverpool 5-0 Man Utd: "In by Henderson... FIVE! Darwin Nunez! Day of his life!"

Liverpool 6-0 Man Utd: "Elliot... Firmino... Salah! Liverpool flex their muscles to the power of six! There are half a dozen reasons to believe that Liverpool are back!"

Liverpool 7-0: Man Utd: "Salah's rolled it in... Firmino! Bobby seven heaven! It's madness!"

Brilliant commentary by Drury in what was an evening that will live long in the memory for many, many years to come.