Liverpool looked like the side we’ve come to know and love under Jurgen Klopp yesterday afternoon. Ferocious, merciless and unrelenting. Manchester United were slaughtered in front of the raucous Kop end as the Redmen completed a demolition job.

It was a pretty even opening 45 minutes in fairness, but the opening goal of the game came at the perfect time for the hosts as Cody Gakpo marked his first appearance in the rivalry with a goal to give Liverpool a narrow lead at the interval.

The second half was a different story as Liverpool really went through the gears against a hapless United side as Gakpo added another with Darwin Núñez bagging two as well as Mohamed Salah before Roberto Firmino capped off a perfect day with a seventh goal.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0

There’s no denying it was simply a day to forget for all those associated with Manchester United, arguably the most embarrassing day the club has suffered for decades. But, one Red Devil knows the feeling of losing 7-0 in a game of football.

When managing out in Spain, Gary Neville's Valencia side were humiliated 7-0 by Barcelona. He was asked: “Gary, how does it feel to lose 7-0?”

And, live on Monday Night Football a few years ago, he was actually asked what it's like to lose 7-0 and how it feels. It was a dismal time for Neville, who may be having flashbacks to that day now after Sky Sports re-shared the video of him answering the question.

Video: Gary Neville discusses what it’s like to lose 7-0

After Jamie Carragher had admitted he felt sorry for him at 4-0 in that game, Neville retorted: “At that point in the season, they were unbelievable Barcelona, I mean Suarez, Messi and Neymar are playing upfront. And, to be honest with you, Neymar was taking the, can I say? He absolutely was. They were unbelievable and at 4-0 we were down to 10 men…

“There wasn’t really anything I could do because I made my substitutions and I put them into a 4-4-1, tried to keep them compact, but the reality is Barcelona were just unbelievable. How does it feel? The last half an hour felt terrible. Probably the worst I’ve felt since I was told Carragher was coming to Sky.”

The result against Liverpool will have cut just as deep with the former Old Trafford hero as he had to sit next to his jubilant colleague whilst commentating on the demolition.