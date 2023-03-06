Liverpool ran riot at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, putting seven past the old enemy, Manchester United. It was a dismal day for the recently crowned Carabao Cup winners as Jurgen Klopp and co. showed why there is still a lot of work for Erik ten Hag to do to reach the levels the Redmen have in recent years.

Despite suffering a poor season thus far, Liverpool are looking more and more like the team of old in the Premier League, and last night proved just that after the Kop worked its magic in the second half, pulling the team towards goal.

New boy Cody Gakpo opened the scoring late in the first half before the Red Devils were hit for six in the second period, capitulating and giving in to the quality on show from their opponents and fierce rivals.

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

Just five minutes into the second half, Darwin Núñez had doubled the lead before Gakpo doubled his personal tally for the afternoon. Mohamed Salah then bagged his own brace either side of Núñez's second headed goal of the clash.

Then, in what was a truly beautiful moment, the Anfield faithful got what they wanted, Roberto Firmino sealed an emphatic victory with a late goal from the bench as choruses of Si Señor rung out around the ground.

All-in-all it was a humiliating day for Man United, although the pre-match confidence has really come back to bite them, including Rio Ferdinand who will be wishing he hadn't spoken prior to the game now after his comments look truly laughable.

Talking before the game, Ferdinand claimed: “Nervous? Pfft, this is the most confident I’ve been going into a Liverpool game fixture for the last probably six or seven years, this is the most confident I’ve been.”

The former United man then went on to explain: “Because you’ve got , I think Man United are going like that [imitates upward trajectory], whereas Liverpool have stagnated, taken a couple of steps backwards. And, they’ve been on a formidable run the last few years, but they aren’t the Liverpool team that we’ve seen the last few years at the moment. So, what a time to go to Anfield – the best place to win as a Man United player.”

His comments would have been played on a loop regardless of the scoreline had Liverpool secured the three points, but the nature in which they slayed their opponents makes it even funnier.