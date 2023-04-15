The news that Liverpool will not be pursuing Jude Bellingham this summer rocked their fanbase this week but the focus must now switch to how the club kick on next season.

This campaign has seen disappointment after disappointment, and the hope of a Bellingham pursuit allowed for optimism. Now that the hope is gone, who steps into the spotlight?

Part of the reason Liverpool will not be chasing the Borussia Dortmund star this summer is that they can not justify a spend of over £100million on one player at a time when half the starting XI seems in need of repair.

There is plenty of speculation about the transfer targets that are now in view so, with that in mind, let’s weigh up some main contenders and the reasons why they might sign. Or why they might not...

Alexis Mac Allister

A more recent name on the radar but that’s because there is suddenly a feeling that he could actually be attainable. Many clubs like the look of Mac Allister and at the moment sources say Liverpool just want to make sure they are in the conversation if he does look for a new club - according to Football Insider, he'd cost £70m.

Joao Palhinha

No decision has yet been made on making an offer for the Fulham man, who has all the traits to make this team more resolute and aggressive. He is a Portugal international who is recognised as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season. He turns 28 this summer and with Fulham happy to stick a price-tag of over £50million on his head, that is a real sticking point.

Moises Caicedo

The possibility is there to take away one of Brighton’s gems but Liverpool like to go quietly about big business and the public manner of Caicedo and Arsenal’s flirting in January is off-putting.

Ryan Gravenberch

His high-profile move to Bayern Munich has not been a success and his profile is perfect for the way Liverpool approach a transfer in this area. He is 20-years-old and has elements of his game that can be ironed out. It is very possible he could move - and that the price-tag won’t be outlandish. This is one to watch out for.

Mason Mount

The interest around this transfer is not in doubt but the potential of actually landing him is more complicated. Mount has significant admirers inside the club yet is due one last round of talks with Chelsea over a new contract - and many in the game still believe he will eventually come to an agreement to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher

This is another player that Liverpool like in terms of profile but convincing him to make the move will not be as easy as it is with other 23-year-olds in a similar position. Sources are indicating that Gallagher is very determined to remain in London and it would take a big sell for any northern club to get him to move away from family comforts.

Nicolo Barella

The problem around this brilliant midfield talent is that he is so often linked with a move away from Inter Milan yet it is difficult to see any move to England actually surfacing.

Declan Rice

He is not quite as expensive as Bellingham but given his status in the England team and Premier League pedigree, he comes at a premium cost that might also be out of Liverpool’s reach. Let’s see how Arsenal approach the situation because they will probably have the first go at getting him.

Matheus Nunes

We already know of Liverpool’s past interest in signing him - and that admiration has never gone away. Intermediaries will check on a potential move but it might actually be that his teammate Ruben Neves is more gettable.

Youri Tielemans

The main reason he wanted to leave Leicester City was to pursue Champions League level football. That would not be on offer next season but the possibilities of getting back into the competition are obviously high. Tielemans is a good option, especially on a free transfer.