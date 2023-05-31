Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister will be ‘very excited’ about his potential transfer to former Premier League champions, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

One of Brighton’s brightest stars has been subject to a move to Liverpool since the club began to ramp up their interest following his prolific showing in the final third this season.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi recently admitted that Mac Allister had played his final game in a Seagulls strip and many Premier League clubs have eyed a move for the 24-year-old, with the main one being Liverpool.

90min have now reported that the Reds are confident in finalising an agreement for the World Cup winner.

Sky Sports reported that Brighton have set a price tag of £70m on their midfield magician amid interest from English giants such as Liverpool.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that despite the initial reported interest, current English champions Manchester City are not in the race for the gifted Argentinian.

Luckily for Jurgen Klopp and co, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mac Allister does not want to be involved in an ongoing transfer saga and so wants to wrap up the deal imminently.

What did Dean Jones say about Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister?

Jones claimed that, now he has played his final game for Brighton, Mac Allister will be optimistic about what lies ahead, whether that is a move to Merseyside or not.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think that the tears certainly came from the emotion, and anyone that has such a big impact in such a big year at a football club and for their country - it’s unbelievable what he’s been through, so all of that poured out I think at full-time in that game.

"Once the tears dry up, I think he’ll be very excited about what the future holds for him.”

How will Alexis Mac Allister improve Liverpool’s midfield situation?

A player of Mac Allister’s stature will add some much-needed creativity in what’s been a lacklustre Liverpool midfield in the 2022/23 campaign.

Effective in the final third, the 16-cap Argentina international has racked up 12 goals and a further three assists in all competitions.

In his nation’s World Cup winning campaign, the South American took his game to another level and was an integral part of Lionel Scaloni’s side despite bagging just one goal, but his assist in the final proved decisive.

According to WhoScored, only Solly March has bettered his 7.05 average match rating across the season, showing that the south coast side’s unforeseen European qualification has been driven by the Argentine’s contribution.

Liverpool will look to secure a deal with Brighton as soon as physically possible, as their transfer market is set to be the busiest of their recent history, with many acquisitions urgently needed to reinforce their squad.