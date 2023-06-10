Liverpool signing Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount wouldn't have been underwhelming, according to Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare.

The 24-year-old, who was thought to have been a target for the Reds, is reportedly eyeing a move to Manchester United this summer, but Hoare thinks he would've been the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news — Mason Mount

Last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Mount was a "top priority" for Liverpool.

However, according to The Athletic, the Englishman is leaning towards a switch to United this summer.

Elsewhere, a report from the Evening Standard claims that Chelsea want £70m for their player.

He's now into the final year of his contract, though, so it'll be interesting to see if the west London club can actually bring in that sort of money for him.

What has Ste Hoare said about Mason Mount and Liverpool?

Hoare is gutted that Liverpool are now unlikely to sign Mount.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Redmen TV presenter said: "I was very disappointed when that news came out. I know not everyone agrees and there was some talk about Mason Mount being a bit underwhelming, but I wholeheartedly disagree.

"I think he would have been perfect for what Liverpool want in one of those number eight roles, probably replacing Jordan Henderson on the right side with Alexis Mac Allister on the left side. I think that would have been ideal for us."

Would Mason Mount have been a good replacement for Jordan Henderson?

Easily. The England international knows the Premier League and is the sort of footballer Jürgen Klopp likes.

Off the ball, Mount is tremendous. As per FBref, he's ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles among attacking midfielders and wingers over the last year. With that in mind, he looks ideal for a side who like to press like Liverpool.

Mount is also capable of scoring goals and creating chances for his team-mates. Last season, the Chelsea star found the back of the net on 10 occasions in the Premier League while providing 10 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Playing a bit deeper at Liverpool, his output probably would've dipped. However, the above shows that he can be a threat in the final third.

It seems, though, that Henderson's long-term successor will have to be someone else. Mount's preference appears to be United, while Chelsea's asking price right now is a bit excessive for a player who's reached the final year of his contract.