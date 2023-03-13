Liverpool's Joe Gomez could be involved in the matchday squad for their crunch clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, injury expert Ben Dinnery revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gomez hasn't featured for the Reds since the first leg, but could be included in the travelling squad ahead of Wednesday night's match.

Liverpool injury news - Joe Gomez

It wasn't a night to remember for Gomez at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with reigning holders Real Madrid.

As per FotMob, the defender finished the match as the lowest-rated outfield player, having been at fault for a number of Real Madrid's goals.

Gomez played over 70 minutes of the contest, but failed to make a single tackle and registered just one clearance all evening.

Of course, Gomez wasn't alone in his misfortune against Real Madrid, yet his night got even worse in the second half when he was taken off with a suspected hamstring problem.

The former England under-21 international hasn't featured for Liverpool since last month's meeting with the Spanish giants.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters before Liverpool's weekend defeat to strugglers Bournemouth that Gomez "might be able to train at the beginning of the week", but refused to pin an exact date on his return.

Now, on the eve of their season-defining visit to Spain's capital, there are suggestions Gomez could be involved in the travelling squad.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Gomez's chance of participating against Real Madrid?

When quizzed on the current fitness levels of defender Gomez, injury expert Ben Dinnery admitted there is an outside chance Gomez could feature for Liverpool.

On the ex-Charlton Athletic man, Dinnery said: "Gomez shouldn't be too far away, but that Real Madrid game, I would never rule out a return to the matchday squad, but not in terms of being thrust into that starting-11.

"Unless something serious was to crop up or arise ahead of that game, then it’s highly, highly unlikely he’s involved."

What do Liverpool need to do to progress past Real Madrid?

Rank outsiders to progress past Real Madrid this week, Liverpool know they need at least three goals without reply to stand any chance of progression to the last-eight.

Even then, the Reds would only be able to force extra time, with the odds heavily stacked in Real Madrid's favour.

Granted, Liverpool do hold pedigree in turning around first-leg deficits in the Champions League, perhaps most notably their heroics against Barcelona in 2018/19.

Klopp's men went into that clash trailing Barcelona by three goals, only to score four without reply on the night and progress into the Champions League final.

Liverpool will be hoping for a similar outcome when they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu this week.