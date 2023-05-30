Liverpool missing out on Jude Bellingham this summer could prove to be a 'blessing in disguise', Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Bellingham was a long-time target for the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp and Co. have since ditched their interest to focus on alternative options.

Liverpool transfer news - Jude Bellingham

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bellingham will be Real Madrid bound when the transfer window opens later this summer.

In what could prove to be one of the biggest transfers in recent memory, the English starlet will join the Spanish giants as part of a big-money move.

It's claimed by Romano that the base fee, not including add-ons, will total at least €100 million (£86 million), with Bellingham set to become the new face of Los Blancos' midfield.

The ex-Birmingham City academy graduate had been singled out as Liverpool's primary target ahead of the summer window, but after a disappointing campaign and subsequent questions surrounding their finances, the Reds were forced to pull out of the race.

It came as a disappointment to the Anfield faithful, who had believed Bellingham could be the rightful heir to former star Steven Gerrard's throne, but according to some, it might not be the worst thing to have missed out on the midfielder this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Bellingham and Liverpool?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated Liverpool might have dodged a bullet by missing out on Bellingham.

On the teenager, Sheth said: "We know about their interest in Bellingham, but it looks like he might be going now to Real Madrid. A blow for Liverpool? Yes, because they probably did want him but if they look at the money that they would have had to spend on Bellingham, it probably requires more than just one player in that midfield area.

"I think if they got Bellingham, it would have been an incredible signing, of course, make no mistake about it. But they probably do need one or two others as well in that midfield area. So maybe it might end up being a blessing in disguise because the money that they would have spent on Bellingham, they probably could get two or three new midfielders.”

Who else might Liverpool target instead?

As per The Athletic, Klopp is intent on bringing two or three midfielders to the club in the summer, with a long-overdue midfield rebuild already underway.

One of their main alternatives to Bellingham is Alexis Mac Allister, who according to Romano is keen on a move to Anfield, despite the Reds having missed out on a top-four finish.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount is also being heavily linked with a move to Merseyside, with Liverpool said to be leading the race to land the wantaway Chelsea man (The Athletic).

Whereas reports in Italy suggest Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella has emerged as a surprise target for Klopp's side, even if the Italian outfit are reluctant to sell one of their most prized assets.