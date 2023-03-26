Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been scouting Antonio Silva and his Premier League credentials will be weighed up with all eyes on two major fixtures after the international break. The 19-year-old central defender's upcoming schedule will help determine whether he is actively pursued ahead of the summer.

Benfica are top of the Primeira Liga and face second-placed FC Porto on April 7 with a Champions League quarter final first-leg being hosted just four days later against Inter Milan. This season has been a very consistent one for Silva but these games will be used by scouts to further analyse his big-game performance levels.

Which Premier League club is most interested on Silva?

Silva, 19, is high on Liverpool’s wanted list as they seek reinforcements in the summer to catapult them back into the Premier League title race conversation. Spurs want a new centre-back as a top priority and Silva moved up their list after another target, Milan Skriniar, agreed to join PSG for next season. Man United continue to discuss the exact fit needed for their back line depth as it will be dependent on who leaves, but they do have extensive knowledge of Silva and will watch this next phase of his season with interest.

Silva has played almost every minute of their Champions League campaign, pitting his wits against PSG and Juventus along the way, but this next tie over two-legs against Inter Milan will truly show how far he has come and what he still has to learn.

Benfica hope to hold on to him but will sell at the right price, with his release fee set at €100m (£88m). Spurs and Liverpool seem most primed to pursue Silva at this stage but the price-tag may yet prove to be a deterrent, especially as the saga over Enzo Fernandez last summer proved they will not budge when they set out to achieve a certain fee.

Is there other interest in Silva?

There is also the likelihood of interest from abroad impacting on any transfer, with the very real possibility Silva - who is contracted until 2027 - does not move at all for the next year while waiting for other opportunities to open up - even though the prospect of playing in England does appeal.

On the continent Borussia Dortmund and Napoli have both been credited with scouting Silva recently and such options would hold intrigue, yet again would seem unlikely given the high trigger fee for him to be sold.