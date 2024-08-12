Highlights Liverpool are absolutely not giving up on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi,

The feeling in the industry is that the Spain international is keen on an Anfield switch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds could also make a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili.

Liverpool are ‘absolutely not giving up’ in their pursuit of Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with a feeling in the industry that the Spain international is keen on an Anfield switch, acoording to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are the only club in the Premier League to not welcome any new faces this summer but signing a new midfielder is at the top of their priority list for new manager Arne Slot.

Despite finishing third in the Premier League last campaign, the Merseysiders have plenty of business to sort in order to emerge as a genuine title contender under their new Dutch leader.

Romano: Zubimendi is ‘Tempted’ by Anfield Switch

‘Liverpool are pushing to sign him’

Despite their lack of activity in the summer transfer window, the message from Liverpool’s higher ups is relatively clear: Zubimendi, 25, is their main priority as they look to ease the defensive burden from the shoulders of Alexis Mac Allister.

For much of last season, the diminutive Argentine’s attacking exploits were limited thanks to being made Klopp’s go-to No.6 alongside Wataru Endo.

Now, the ever-reliable Romano – while appearing on a Playback stream on Sunday night – has suggested that ‘no final decision’ has been made by the sought-after engine room operator, though the common consensus is that he is ‘really tempted’ by the prospect of football at Liverpool.

“What I want to tell you is that what I know is that, as of tonight, [Sunday] midnight in England, there are still no final decisions made by Martin Zubimendi. But today, Real Sociedad in the talks they had with some people also in the business, the message they were sending is that they know, and they feel that Zubimendi is really tempted, and they know that Liverpool are absolutely not giving up. “So, trust me, despite being a quite big weekend on the story for Martin Zubimendi and Liverpool, Liverpool are still working on the Zubimendi story. Liverpool are still pushing for Zubimendi.” Amid the interest in his signature from the Anfield-based outfit, reports have suggested that his current employers, Sociedad, have offered him a new contract – which is ‘nowhere near’ close to Liverpool’s proposal – to his agent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only goalkeeper Alex Remiro played more La Liga minutes (3,276) than Zubimendi (2,655) last season.

Giorgio Mamardashvili ‘Keen’ On Joining Liverpool

Georgia international’s current deals expires in 2027

As a means of bolstering their defensive stability, Liverpool are reportedly keen on snaring a deal for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili, whose contract has three years left to run, according to football insider Romano.

Of course, Alisson Becker will remain the Merseyside-based club’s primary choice between the posts, especially given he is one of the greatest Premier League glovesmen of all time, but Mamardashvili could provide stern competition for the No.1 spot.

Alisson vs Mamardashvili - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Alisson Mamardashvili Appearances 28 37 Minutes 2,520 3,285 Saves made 83 108 Save percentage (%) 73.45 72.48 Passes attempted 997 967 Goals conceded 30 41

One of Euro 2024’s standout performers, the 23-year-old is a name on many clubs’ radar, and the Reds were previously offered the opportunity to sign him. Both Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been courted as would-be buyers.

At club level, the 2000-born ace was a regular for Valencia in 2023/24, notching 37 outings in all competitions, which equates to 3,285 minutes of action. In that time frame, he conceded 41 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

All statistics per Squawka