After Arsenal dropped points on Saturday, with a 1–1 draw against Everton on the road at Goodison Park, Liverpool followed suit with a 3–2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday afternoon – and it could’ve punctuated the start of the end for one player in particular.

Arne Slot’s men had the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the table to 14 points with a win in west London. Marco Silva’s men had other ideas as Fulham trio Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz all got on the scoresheet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Fulham is their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both had tricky afternoons, a lot of the post-match discussion has centred around Caoimhin Kelleher’s position at the club, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival lurking in the background.

Accruing, in the absence of Alisson Becker, his 20 appearances of the campaign across all competitions, the typically reliable glove bearer endured an error-ridden performance and all fingers are pointing towards a departure in the summer transfer window.

Kelleher Endures Difficult Afternoon in West London

Could his display spell the end of his 67-game Anfield career?