Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a superb 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. Arne Slot's men put their shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest behind them to build on their 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Luis Diaz grabbed an impressive brace, but Darwin Nunez particularly caught the eye with a sublime left-footed finish to make it 3-0 and perhaps send a message to Slot.

The Uruguayan forward made his first start of the season, and he repaid his manager's faith in him with a fine outing that suggests he should be a starter. The 25-year-old played a neat one-two with Mohamed Salah before curling past Kepa Arrizabalaga and hitting the inside of the post, rounding off a perfect afternoon for the Merseysiders.

Diaz was at the double before Nunez struck as the Colombian attacker continued his excellent start to the season. It was a vital three points for the hosts, who moved top of the table for the time being.

Nunez Stakes Claim for Starting Role With 'sensational' Strike

The Uruguayan impressed against Bournemouth

Nunez's future had been the subject of speculation amid his lack of a starting role upon the arrival of Slot, who preferred Diogo Jota to the former Benfica man. Liverpool legend Steve Nichol questioned whether the striker was growing irritated with the bit-part role he had been receiving. The Dutch coach's decision to start Nunez today proved correct and could be a turning point for him.

The 29-cap Uruguay international's goal speaks of a player yearning for a more prominent role in the Liverpool team and one hungry for the team's success. His all-round performance was impressive, and he led the line brilliantly.

The Athletic's James Pearce said regarding the Reds' ruthless first-half masterclass in front of goal:

"Slot's side are cruising at Anfield. Diaz's classy double followed by a sensational finish from Nunez. Such a contrast to last Saturday - the Reds doing everything quicker and with more precision. Decision making/movement so much better."

Nunez has been a polarizing figure at Anfield amid a topsy-turvy run of form in front of goal. He arrived from Benfica in July 2022 for a reported £85 million, which makes him the club's most expensive signing in history. He's managed 33 goals and 17 assists in 100 games, but fans can get frustrated with the frontman's inconsistency, who earns a reported £140,000 weekly.

Slot Hints at Wanting More Goals From Nunez

The Dutch coach was pleased with his striker's display

Slot spoke glowingly of Nunez's work rate after Liverpool's win over Bournemouth and pointed out that he needs to add goals to his game. The Dutchman also highlighted the competition for places in the team:

"We hope we are adding goals [to his game] because that is what you need from a striker but this work rate was really good. We have a lot of good players, a lot of competition, and as long as they keep performing it is a very good thing for me." - Arne Slot

Nunez was a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp last season, starting 33 of 54 games with 18 goals and 13 assists. He'll feel that today's exploits merit a return to his prominent run in the Reds' starting XI. He could be in contention to start against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (September 25).

Nunez Catches Eye Against Bournemouth

A rare start for Nunez reaped its rewards

Nunez's goal wasn't the only impressive part of his performance at Anfield, as his pace and height were too much to handle for Cherries defensive duo Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen. He tried bringing others into play when Liverpool ventured forward, finding his man with 60% of his passing attempts. His goal will undoubtedly be the main talking point regarding today's game.

Nunez's stats vs Bournemouth Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.32 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Shots on target 2 Shots off target 0 Dribble attempts 0 (0) Accurate passes 6/10 (60%) Key passes 0 Long balls (acc.) 0 (0) Touches 22

Slot has been handed a slight headache regarding his team selection, with Nunez reminding him of his abilities. It will be interesting to see whether the Dutch tactician looks to rotate against West Ham midweek, with the Uruguayan striker likely eager to continue in the starting XI.

Liverpool travel to Wolves after the West Ham game, which gives Slot the chance to tinker with his team. Nunez may have played his way back into the Reds team. He became emotional when celebrating his goal today, which shows his eagerness to succeed.

Stats courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt.