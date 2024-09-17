Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a brilliant start with a 3-1 victory over AC Milan on Tuesday night. Despite falling 1-0 down early through a Christian Pulisic strike at the San Siro, Arne Slot's men bounced back impressively to come away with the win and their first three points in the competition's new format.

Goals from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk turned the game on its head in the first half, before Dominik Szoboszlai added a third to round off the display nicely after the restart. It was an important result after Liverpool were were dealt a shocking first loss of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out.

The entire team put on a fine display, but one man in particular shone and it's someone who hasn't been afforded as many opportunities this season as he'd have liked so far. In his first start of the campaign, Cody Gakpo was fantastic and gave Slot a lot to think about going forward and may have even shown that not playing him as much early in the season could be the manager's first mistake as Liverpool boss.

Gakpo Was the Best Player on the Pitch

He was their highest-rated player

Having been handed his first start of the campaign and since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Gakpo made the most of his opportunity and put on a sublime display as his side brushed Milan aside. With a couple of key passes, a couple of shots on target, multiple completed dribbles and even an interception and a tackle recorded, the Dutch international was influential all over the pitch for his side.

His assist to set up Szoboszlai for Liverpool's third and final goal of the game was the icing on the cake, but he was tremendous throughout. His SofaScore rating of 8.0 was higher than anyone else involved in the match and showed Slot the level of talent that he has on his hands with Gakpo.

He was effective in the air and won the majority of his ground duels proving how well-rounded he is as a player and it's hard to imagine he hasn't done enough to show his manager that he deserves to be playing more than he has so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cody Gakpo has scored 23 goals in 84 appearances for Liverpool

Slot Doesn't Seem to Rate Gakpo

He's been on the bench for every Premier League game

Following his arrival this summer, Slot was handed a very talented squad. Under Klopp, Liverpool had become one of the best sides in England and he walked away from the club having guided them to third in the league. The majority of his key figures remained with the team as Slot took charge and it's helped make his bedding in process a little easier than it could have been.

Under the former Feyenoord boss, the likes of Mohamed Salah, one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, and Virgil van Dijk have picked up where they left off under their former manager and are still performing at a very high level. One player who hasn't had a great time under Slot, though, is Gakpo. The former PSV Eindhoven man has been on the bench for all four of the Reds' Premier League games so far.

He's been brought on in all four matches, but his combined amount of playing time across the fixtures so far still doesn't even add up to 90 minutes. It's a damning indictment of how Slot seemingly views him and his importance in the Liverpool team going forward. He prefers the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. It's hard to blame him considering how good both those men have been for Liverpool this season so far, but there's a case to be made that Gakpo deserves more time in the team and his performance against AC Milan is proof of that.

With blistering speed and excellent dribbling skills, as well as the ability to play across a variety of positions towards the top-end of the pitch, he's a useful figure to have and Slot would be wise to use him more going forward. 10-20 minute cameos off the bench aren't enough to let him show what he can do and if his outing at the San Siro is anything to go by, having the 25-year-old feature more prominently going forwards could be the difference maker between a disappointing season and a fairly successful one.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt and accurate as of 17/09/2024