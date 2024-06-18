Highlights Liverpool are actively pursuing a deal for Leny Yoro this summer.

Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign the 18-year-old defender.

Yoro is set to leave Lille after an impressive season under manager Paulo Fonseca.

Liverpool are ‘actively pursuing’ a deal to sign 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille, but Real Madrid remain favourites, according to The Athletic.

The talented centre-back, who has one year remaining on his current deal, is also a target for Manchester United, but Liverpool seem to show the most interest among English clubs for the Frenchman.

GMS have previously revealed that Yoro’s preferred destination would be Real – he has been asked to wait for his dream move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Real are yet to present an official bid to sign Yoro, leaving the door open for Liverpool. The Reds see Yoro as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is also approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Lille are reportedly asking £50million for the French prodigy, who impressed for Paulo Fonseca’s side last season, making 44 first-team appearances and helping the club secure Champions League football.

With plenty of experience under his belt, Yoro, who has been described as 'everyone's favourite player' by Scouted Notebook, could replace Joel Matip at Liverpool after the Cameroonian defender left on a free transfer this summer.

Real Lead Race to Sign Yoro

Amid Liverpool interest

The Athletic have revealed that Real are currently leading the race to sign Yoro this summer, while Liverpool are also ‘actively pursuing’ a deal for the 18-year-old.

The Reds are coming back for Yoro after they were linked with the Frenchman last December, halfway through his impressive season for Lille.

Back in April, Lille manager Fonseca admitted Yoro is likely to leave this summer and join ‘one of the best clubs in Europe’ after his solid displays in Ligue 1.

Yoro, who is an '11/10' defender according to scout Jacek Kulig, helped Lille finish fourth in the league and played a massive role in defence – he was second in minutes played, behind goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Praised as the ‘new William Saliba’, Yoro is now set to leave Lille after two full seasons in the first team, where he made 60 appearances.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Liverpool Interested in Summerville

Available for £35 million

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville as he is likely to leave Elland Road after an unsuccessful promotion push, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GMS.

According to Jacobs, it is ‘very likely’ that the 22-year-old will depart Leeds this summer – Liverpool feel £30-35 million will be enough to secure his signature.

The Championship Player of the Season, Summerville enjoyed a fantastic spell under Daniel Farke, contributing 31 goals in 49 appearances for the Whites.

Amid financial troubles, Leeds could be forced to sell their biggest stars this summer, including the likes of Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who is attracting interest from multiple European clubs this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-06-24.