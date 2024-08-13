Highlights Liverpool have no interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Reds may end their search for a fresh option in the middle of the park after missing out on Martin Zubimendi.

Wataru Endo has been given a glimmer of hope to save his Anfield career under Arne Slot.

Senior Liverpool sources are adamant they have no interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi, according to The Athletic journalist James Pearce.

Per the report, the Merseysiders have ruled out a possible move for the Brazilian, despite him being touted as the next target after Zubimendi decided to stay with Real Sociedad.

The Reds were dealt a major blow on Monday night as the Euro 2024 winner chose to extend his stay in Spain, despite emerging as a top target for boss Arne Slot in recent weeks.

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club who are yet to make a signing this summer and are set to open their Premier League season this weekend with no new faces in the squad.

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Liverpool may now end their search for a midfielder after missing out on Zubimendi, whose £51m release clause was ready to be activated by the Merseyside giants.

The Reds underwent a midfield overhaul last summer, with four new arrivals coming through the door in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Guimaraes Not Set to Seal Move to Anfield

Reds have no interest in signing Brazilian from Newcastle

Writing for The Athletic, respected journalist Pearce has revealed that Liverpool are not considering signing Bruno Guimaraes, despite recent rumours suggesting the Brazilian could soon emerge as an alternative to Zubimendi:

“Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has been touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi - but senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, are adamant they have no interest in the Brazilian.”

Despite early summer rumours over his exit, Guimaraes is now expected to stay at St James’ Park beyond the summer, with Newcastle keen to keep their midfield maestro after sorting out their profit and sustainability concerns.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 51.9 Tackles 2.43 Key passes 1.71 Blocks 1.43 Interceptions 0.97

While Liverpool are out of contention to acquire the 26-year-old, who has been described as 'world-class' by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, it has been suggested that Slot could end up signing a goalkeeper this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ‘seriously considering’ an opportunity to sign Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili and then loan him out for the season.

The Georgia international is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield and could be eyed as a long-term replacement for Alisson, who is turning 32 in October.

Endo Could Save Career on Merseyside

Zubimendi snub could play into midfielder's hands

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been given a glimmer of hope to save his Anfield career after Zubimendi rejected a move to Merseyside this week.

According to GMS sources, Liverpool boss Slot is now revisiting his plans for the remainder of the transfer window, while a fresh acquisition to bolster his midfield ‘should not be expected’, meaning Endo could be expecting increased minutes in the Dutch tactician’s debut season at Anfield.

Despite gaining interest from the likes of Marseille earlier in the window, the Japan international remains determined to fight for his Liverpool future and is now in line to become an unexpected alternative to Zubimendi, per GMS sources.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.