Liverpool are one of a handful of Premier League clubs believed to be admirers of Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, according to The Telegraph. The Reds are set to begin a new era next season under new head coach Arne Slot and there is plenty of anticipation around what the Dutchman’s team will look like.

The Merseyside club will first need to resolve the futures of three of their best and most senior players, as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to enter the 12 months of their current deals. However, it is expected the club will also back Slot in the transfer market as he looks to put his own stamp on the current squad.

Liverpool will hope to improve on their third placed Premier League finish next term and their return to Champions League football will also bring plenty of expectations after they spent the 2023/24 campaign playing Europa League football.

Liverpool Have a Long-Term Interest in Ramsey

The Villa midfielder has been compared to Jude Bellingham previously

One name that has been loosely linked with Liverpool for quite some time is Villa attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey. It seems that interest hasn’t disappeared as rumours have surfaced once again.

According to The Telegraph, Ramsey could be sold this summer if Villa are unable to offload alternative players, such as defender Diego Carlos. Selling Ramsey - whom journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT was of a "similar ilk to Jude Bellingham" - would hand the Midlands club a significant PSR boost, but the report also emphasises the 22-year-old has no desire to leave his boyhood club.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are the clubs named as potential suitors, but the hefty asking price would likely present a stumbling block for all three. The player has also suffered his fair share of injury problems as he missed the last couple of months of the 2023/24 season with a foot injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jacob Ramsey won the Premier League Academy Graduate Award for the 2022-23 season.

Gerrard has Already Given his Stamp of Approval Over Ramsey

The Liverpool legend says he loved working with the midielder at Villa

One person that has already worked closely with Ramsey is former Liverpool captain and club legend Steven Gerrard. The former Reds midfielder was in charge of Aston Villa for a little under a year between November 2021 and October 2022 and he coached the academy graduate in that time.

While Ramsey had already made his senior Villa debut under Dean Smith, Gerrard regularly praised the player and backed him to become a future England international. He told the media in 2022:

“I know the level of the England players, I've been around it, and have enough experience to know it's only a matter of time but let's all be sensible and keep calm about it. “I want him to make his own headlines with his football. He is a top talent, I'm loving every moment of working with him. He is getting stronger with each game because we're giving him the platform to express himself. He is in a wonderful place.”

Despite missing long spells, Ramsey played 16 times in the Premier League throughout the 2023/24 campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist in that time. His goal came in a 6-1 win over Brighton at the end of September last year, before he was ruled out for five games through injury.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Villa would consider any bids over £50m for the young Englishman.

