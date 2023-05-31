Liverpool are set to announce that goalkeeper Adrian has signed a contract extension at Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will aim to strengthen the squad elsewhere, having secured the future of the goalkeeping department.

Liverpool contract news – Adrian

Romano revealed this week that Adrian had penned a new deal at Anfield and that an announcement is expected soon, making the Spaniard part of the Reds’ 2023/24 plans.

The 36-year-old is backup to first-choice goalkeeper Allison Becker and will be satisfied that he has secured his future at Anfield, despite his advancing years.

The stopper signed for Liverpool having been released by West Ham in the summer of 2019 and has spent the last four years stepping into the Merseyside outfit’s starting XI when required in the absence of Allison or Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp has praised the benchwarmer, admitting that he is now the club’s third choice between the sticks, but still has an excellent attitude despite his limited game time.

"If you want, he is now number three (goalkeeper), but in the dressing room, you will never see any difference," Klopp told the media in 2021 (via the Liverpool Echo).

"He is just a very strong character and helps the team even when he's not playing."

Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that it’s now a case of waiting for a club statement from Liverpool to confirm the goalkeeper’s extension.

And the Italian journalist hinted that Adrian had received interest from Spanish and Italian clubs ahead of the initial expiry of his £58,000 per-week contract this summer.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Adrian?

After confirming that Adrian has signed a new deal at Liverpool, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “He had some possibilities in Spain. Some Italian clubs were also asking about the situation. But the expectation is for Adrian to be ready to announce this new deal because everything is signed, from what I understand.”

What next for Liverpool and Adrian?

Though he has extended his stay at Anfield, Adrian is not expected to compete for the role of first-choice goalkeeper, with Allison holding that title, given he is one of the world’s leading stoppers.

However, the Sevilla-born star will hope to add to the 26 outings he has made during his Reds career and could be given the opportunity between the sticks in the early stages of the club’s Carabao Cup and Europa League campaign next term.

Keeping an experienced head on board inside the dressing room looks to be smart business from FSG, and therefore, Klopp will be satisfied as he moves on to more pressing matters in the Liverpool squad.