Liverpool trio Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Adrian are all out of contract in the summer transfer window and are expected to leave the club, leaving Richard Hughes with some gaps to fill in the market.

Hughes was recently confirmed as Liverpool's new sporting director and he is set for a busy first window at Anfield. The Reds will be hoping to bring in reinforcements in order to improve their chances of winning the Premier League title next season, and Hughes is likely to be overseeing their recruitment when the market opens once again later this year.

Thiago, Matip, and Adrian Expected to Leave

Hughes will need to plug the gaps

Thiago, Matip, and Adrian are all out of contract at the end of the season, leaving the Merseyside club with a decision to make on whether to extend their current deals. The Athletic reporter James Pearce, speaking on The Daily Football Briefing podcast, has confirmed that the Liverpool trio are expected to depart in the summer...

"There’s going to be ins and outs, of course there will be, in the summer. Hughes will need to establish exactly where every player is at in terms of their appetite to be part of the next era at Liverpool. You’ve got gaps that need to be filled with Thiago, Matip, and Adrian all expected to leave at the end of their contracts."

Although the aforementioned trio haven't played key roles under Jurgen Klopp this season, Hughes will be tasked with finding replacements to fill out the squad. Thiago has spent the majority of the campaign injured with Klopp barely being able to utilise the Spanish midfielder this term, so it might not be a major priority to replace him. Adrian is currently the third-choice goalkeeper, but the Reds are just a couple of injuries away between the sticks from a crisis if they don't bring in a new addition.

Matip suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the campaign, which has left Klopp short of options at the back, so replacing him could be an important task for Hughes. His absence throughout the season has allowed Klopp to utilise young defender Jarrel Quansah more often than he might have hoped, with the young centre-back thrown in at the deep end.

Hughes to Solve Contract Situations

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah could leave

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract during the summer of 2025, meaning it could be an important year in deciding their futures. If the Reds are unable to tie them down to new deals, then they could be forced to offload them this summer to avoid them leaving on free transfers.

Hughes will be tasked with looking to extend the deals of the key trio, and it's an important job for the former Bournemouth director considering how key they've been to Liverpool's success. Appointing the right manager to replace Klopp could be imperative to convincing some of their current squad to stick around.