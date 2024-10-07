Liverpool defender Jarrell Quansah is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Anfield, while Ibrahima Konate is also in ongoing talks regarding an extension to his deal, while talks for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have reached an impasse, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

The Reds may soon secure two of their key squad players to new agreements after they both impressed new boss Arne Slot at the start of his Liverpool tenure.

Quansah, who enjoyed a breakthrough year under Jurgen Klopp, made 33 appearances for the Reds across all competitions last season and earned a call-up to the England training squad before Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old centre-back’s contract runs until 2027, but Anfield's hierarchy are keen to reflect his progress and fend off interest from potential suitors with a new deal, according to Joyce.

Konate has been a regular under Slot so far this term and seems to have bounced back after an injury-plagued season, which saw him make just 17 Premier League starts under Klopp.

The Frenchman has contributed three goals in his first nine appearances this season and, while talks are still at a preliminary stage, there is a desire to extend his current deal, which has two years remaining.

Anfield Trio's Future Still Uncertain

Salah, Van Dijk and Trent on expiring contracts

Joyce has also confirmed that talks for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been held, but they are yet to find common ground.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Slot revealed that there was no update on the futures of van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold, who are all on expiring deals set to run out in June 2025:

“It's the same boring answer as always, and I could really understand if you ask me this once every two weeks. “But if you ask me this after two or three days again, then you still get the same answer and people feel that I'm boring them. So, try it after the international break again.”

If agreements are not reached for any of the trio before January, they will be able to enter pre-contract talks with interested clubs outside of England, which would be a major blow for Slot and Liverpool’s sporting department, as the club would receive no return for their departing stars.

According to Capology, Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent are the three highest earners in the squad, with a combined weekly wage of £750,000.

Liverpool Contracts Expiring in 2025 Weekly salary Mohamed Salah £350,000 Virgil van Dijk £220,000 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 Vitezslav Jaros £7,000

Alisson Suffers Serious Injury

Could be out until November break

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson could be out of action at least until after the November international break, following an injury scare during their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday, Slot revealed in a post-match update.

The Brazilian limped off the pitch in pain after injuring his hamstring and was replaced by third-choice keeper Vitezslav Jaros, as Caoimhin Kelleher was also sidelined due to illness.

Until the final international break of 2024, Liverpool face a tough run of fixtures, including Premier League clashes against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa and Champions League matchups with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.