Highlights Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could be a target for Saudi Pro League clubs in 2024, as the Anfield outfit consider his future.

Reigning Saudi champions Al-Ittihad made a reported £150m offer for the Reds forward in September, but journalist Ben Jacobs has named another club from the same league that could attempt to move for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the club are thinking about long-term replacements for Salah, after suggestions Kylian Mbappe could make the move to Merseyside were rubbished.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could be the subject of Saudi Pro League interest during the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield from Al Hilal, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal update on the situation.

Jurgen Klopp has been reluctant to discuss the possibility of arguably the biggest star in the Reds squad departing the club since September, with the rumour mill likely to start swirling again in the coming weeks.

Salah has established himself as a Liverpool legend since his arrival on Merseyside in the summer of 2017, having won almost every major trophy there is to win over the last six years. However, the wide forward may feel that the riches offered by some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs could prove too difficult to turn down in 2024.

Salah’s Saudi interest at Liverpool

When Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Salah in a £34.3m deal from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, little did the club or player expect he would establish himself amongst the Reds’ greatest-ever players.

However, the 31-year-old’s goalscoring prowess has been vital to the club securing a Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Super Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield during his time at Anfield. But during the 2023 summer transfer window, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad hatched a plan to try to bring Salah to the Middle East.

In September, Liverpool rejected an initial £150m offer from the reigning Saudi champions, with some sources hinting that they could have upped the deal to £215m. When asked shortly after the closure of the window whether he could see Salah during the winter transfer window, Klopp replied (via the MailOnline):

“You can't wait until December to ask these questions? We will see what happens, but no, I'm not worried about it at this moment. I didn't even think about it until you opened the wound again. I'm not worried.”

The Egypt international hasn’t allowed speculation over his future to deter from his exceptional performances at Anfield, having registered 20 goal contributions in 20 appearances before Liverpool’s trip to Sheffield United on 6th December. Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd November) that the Reds and Salah could enter discussions over the winger's future in 2024 as speculation increases.

Liverpool all-time top scorers (04-11-23) Player Goals Ian Rush 346 Roger Hunt 285 Gordon Hodgson 241 Billy Liddell 228 Mohamed Salah 199 Steven Gerrard 186 Robbie Fowler 187 Kenny Dalglish 172 Michael Owen 158 Harry Chambers 151 All stats according to Liverpool FC

Ben Jacobs on Mohamed Salah

Jacobs is told that moving to current Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal is possible for Salah, with the Middle East giants always having the forward on their radar. The journalist also claims the Reds will remain calm, with the club having had a plan for every outcome in the past. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm told that Al Hilal is also a possibility, and they have always had Salah on their list. It went one Messi, but they didn't get him, and two Neymar, but unfortunately, he got injured, and Salah was third on the Al Hilal list. So, by the time we get to next summer, the Saudis may return for Salah, but the club may have changed. It's too early to tell because people like to talk about Liverpool as if, somehow, they're in crisis, which is far from the truth. After all, Liverpool always have a plan. Liverpool are always planning multiple windows and are always calm about the situation.”

Liverpool transfer news

With Salah’s future at Liverpool currently uncertain, the Reds have no choice but to weigh up his potential departure and consider replacements ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (3rd December) that Liverpool’s links to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane have something in them.

According to an October report in The Mirror, Liverpool have earmarked the former Manchester City star as their number-one target if Salah is sold in 2024. The Germany international has established himself as one of Bayern’s key players, and the Bundesliga champions will be reluctant to lose his services in the new year. But Liverpool’s wealth following a potential record-breaking Salah sale could leave the Allianz Arena outfit with little choice but to sell.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (1st December) that a Liverpool move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe isn’t feasible. Reports had suggested that the sale of Salah could open the door for the Reds to sign the France superstar in 2024. Still, sources within European football have widely accepted that the one-time World Cup winner will leave for Real Madrid if he eventually departs the Parc des Princes.