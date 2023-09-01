Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to come under further interest from Saudi Arabian outfits, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have already fended off one bid for their talisman, with Jones expecting another to land in their inbox before the Saudi Pro League window shuts later this month.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

It's one of the stories of the transfer window, despite having only broke last week. Salah, who is a bonafide legend at Anfield, is of interest to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, who are pushing to bring the Egyptian to the Middle East.

While clubs across Europe are scrambling to complete deals before tonight's deadline, Saudi sides have an extra 20 days to wrap their business up, something which Al-Ittihad intend to use to their advantage. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Al-Ittihad will push to sign Salah until the very end of their allotted window, despite heavy pushback from Liverpool themselves.

In fact, the Reds rejected Al-Ittihad's first offer, which is believed to have been in excess of £100 million for the talented winger. It's reported by The Athletic that a deal worth a total of £150 million (including add-ons) was turned away by Liverpool - not that it will deter Al-Ittihad from their chase.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

When asked about the latest in regard to the rejected bid, transfer insider Jones admitted it was unlikely Al-Ittihad decide to shut up shop and walk away from the deal.

Instead, Jones hinted that the Saudi Arabian outfit will continue pushing to try and lure Salah to the club, even if Liverpool are adamant he's not for sale.

On the current state of play, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The moment Liverpool fans were in denial of has arrived as Al-Ittihad make their first intentions known around Salah.

“The chances of them disappearing just because Liverpool don't want to do business are very slim. I'm told things were amicable in the early stages but Saudi clubs have absolutely rattled the footballing order over the course of this summer and in a moment like this I expect them to look at it as nothing more than a moment to reflect and consider how they can actually land Salah.

“They know they've got the player's attention, they've got a major plan to carry out in terms of meeting their own ambitions, and I fully expect them to return to Liverpool with an improved offer to make the biggest signing of the summer.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window