Liverpool’s search for a new manager is already well underway after Jurgen Klopp announced he will step down at the end of the season. The initial top contender, Bayer Leverkusen sensation and ex-Red Xabi Alonso, has already ruled himself out of contention with plans to remain with the Bundesliga leaders.

The Guardian reported last month that Brighton and Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi was a strong candidate if the club failed to land Alonso, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim another option for the Anfield hotseat as Liverpool search for their next long-term boss. However, Premier League legend Alan Shearer has reservations over one of Liverpool’s options.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Wednesday night, Shearer said he “senses trouble” around De Zerbi’s future at Brighton, which could play into Liverpool's hands amid links he could become Klopp’s successor.

Shearer Thinks De Zerbi’s Brighton Future is Uncertain

The former Newcastle phenomenon is not convinced De Zerbi will stay put beyond the summer

De Zerbi joined the Seagulls in 2022 after Graham Potter left the club to pursue an opportunity at Chelsea, which is fair to say did not go as well as expected. Potter left a promising project at Brighton to join the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea, and was promptly sacked after just eight months in charge having recorded the lowest points-per-game return of any Chelsea manager.

However, that move turned out well for De Zerbi, who replaced Potter at Brighton and took the club to another level, leading his side to a top-six finish in the 2022-23 season and delivering European football for the first time in the club’s history.

Although Brighton suffered a round of 16 defeat to AS Roma in the Europa League, and are currently coasting around mid-table in ninth place, De Zerbi’s efforts have earned him a spot in the limelight where he is now under consideration for one of the biggest jobs in football.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the Italian’s services from next season, but Shearer is concerned about De Zerbi’s behaviour towards the end of the season at Brighton and wonders if he is committed to the South Coast side.

Asked if he thinks the manager will stay at Brighton, the Premier League record goalscorer said he “didn’t know”.

“I look at his body language. I listen to the words he says and is coming out with – I sense a bit of trouble there,” Shearer said on the BBC programme.

De Zerbi also in contention for Man Utd job

Liverpool and Man Utd could battle it out for the highly-rated Brighton manager

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era is underway at Manchester United and one of the first jobs on the INEOS boss’ list seems to be the replacement of manager Erik ten Hag. Man Utd have slipped to sixth in the Premier League after a turbulent campaign and the Dutchman’s time at Old Trafford could soon be up.

United are also interested in Gareth Southgate, but recent reports suggest De Zerbi could be considered alongside the England manager if the United hierarchy decides to make a change at the end of the season, prompting what could be a battle between fierce rivals Liverpool and Man Utd for the manager’s signature.