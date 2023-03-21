Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to leave the Anfield outfit this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are preparing for a rebuild in the upcoming transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp having four options in the middle of the park out of contract at the end of the season.

Liverpool transfer news – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

According to The Athletic, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are to depart Anfield at the expiry of their deals this summer, with the former having made just one appearance for the Reds since the closure of the January transfer window.

The midfielder has struggled to settle in Klopp’s starting XI following his £35m arrival from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, after suffering multiple serious injuries to his knee in a Champions League semi-final tie with Roma later that season.

Looking back on the injury when speaking to The Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled: “The day I found out the news about the injury I was choking up but I am not that sort of person that feels down.”

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are preparing for life without the £125,000 per-week earner.

And Jones believes that the 29-year-old needs to leave Anfield as part of a midfield rebuild that needs to take place in the summer.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Speaking about Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cameo against Real Madrid last week, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that was the clearest indication I've had that this Liverpool midfield has gotten stale. It needs a rebuild, and Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to go as part of that.”

How has Oxlade-Chamberlain performed at Liverpool?

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be rueing his luck with injuries, having been a regular in the centre of midfield for Klopp’s outfit in his first season on Merseyside, having made 42 appearances, hitting the back of the net five times whilst providing eight assists before injury struck.

From there on, the former 35-cap England international has made 103 outings for the Reds, bagging 13 more goals and a further seven assists, indicating that the following five years have been a struggle for the Portsmouth-born star.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.35 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as the squad’s sixth-lowest-performing player, suggesting that a parting of the ways could be the best solution for both the midfielder and the club.

Therefore, Oxlade-Chamberlain will no doubt look back on his Liverpool career as what could have been before horrendous luck with injuries restricted him to a bit-part role in Klopp’s squad.