Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's shining stars in the Jurgen Klopp era, with the boyhood Reds fan featuring in over 300 games for the Anfield-based outfit whilst the German has been in charge. But, having failed to play for any other manager than Klopp, a change under Arne Slot could bring about even better in the full-back - with James Pearce of The Athletic stating that the Dutchman could be "licking his lips" at the dynamic full-back.

Alexander-Arnold is almost always the go-to example when looking at a new-era full-back. With much less focus on securing a solid back four, midfielders tend to drop into the back four when the Liverpool-born star is on the attack, which has been a mainstay in Klopp's tactics for over half a decade. With Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Andy Robertson both being the two leading assist-makers in Premier League history for defenders, it's a tactic that works extremely well with their undisputed quality in crossing, set-pieces and long passing in general.

Alexander-Arnold has registered 19 goals and an outstanding 81 assists for the Reds in just 308 games, a ratio of less than four games per assist - and that is testament to Klopp's tactics of leaving him hugging the touchline. But with Slot preferring his full-backs to sit in the half-spaces in midfield, that could mean that Trent will have more influence on the game by sitting more central - and as a result, Peace believes that Slot will be "licking his lips" at the prospect of utilising arguably the most creative full-back in the world.

Pearce: Arne Slot "Loves Inverted Full-Backs"

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the archetypal modern full-back

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce talked about Slot's expected arrival at Anfield with glee, saying that the Dutchman won't be able to wait to use someone with Alexander-Arnold's talent. He said:

"Alexander-Arnold was at his dynamic best and Slot, who loves inverted full-backs, must be licking his lips at the prospect of being able to call upon someone with his skill set. Sorting out the vice-captain future’s has to be at the top of Hughes’ in-tray."

Alexander-Arnold only registered nine assists in all competitions this season, which is actually below his usual impressive standards; but the tally of 19 assists in 2021/22 and 15 in 2019/20 will surely spur him on to utilise the 25-year-old in a better capacity.

The One Issue That Arne Slot Could Face at Liverpool

There may be question marks over star players' futures

There is one slight issue that Liverpool must sort out in the summer months, and that is Alexander-Arnold's contract. It is set to run out next summer, and whilst Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's are also expiring, you feel Trent's would be the most important contract to renew given that he still has years to develop and value on his side, as opposed to Salah and Van Dijk who are both in their thirties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to play another 313 matches for Liverpool to feature in their top-10 appearance holders list, having played 308 already.

But as a boyhood Liverpool fan and at a club that are challenging for trophies on all fronts on a consistent basis, there is no reason to suggest that he won't stay on at Anfield beyond next season.

