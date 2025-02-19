Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has confirmed that there is nothing ongoing in terms of contacts, with the Swedish forward fully focused on the Magpies.

Since joining the Magpies in August 2022 for a club-record fee of £63 million, Isak has become integral to Newcastle's attacking play. His current contract extends until June 2028, reflecting the club's commitment to securing their talents for the long term.

In the 2024–25 Premier League season, Isak has continued to impress, netting 17 league goals and contributing significantly to Newcastle's campaign. If the former Real Sociedad forward somehow becomes available in the summer transfer window, a host of clubs will be showing an interest in securing his signature.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has claimed that there are no contacts ongoing between Isak, Newcastle, and Liverpool, as it stands. Isak is fully focused on the rest of the season for Arsenal, and talks and decisions on his future will happen in the summer...

"Nothing ongoing in terms of contacts now for Isak, full focus on Newcastle. Time for talks and decisions on future will be in the summer."

Reports had suggested that Liverpool could offer Luis Diaz in a deal to sign Newcastle's Isak ahead of the summer transfer window. It's going to be tricky to convince the Magpies to part ways with Isak, and GIVEMESPORT sources have claimed that Newcastle won't entertain bids for less than £100m for the Swedish international.

As the season progresses, Newcastle's performance and their ability to offer top-tier European competition will be pivotal in determining Isak's future at the club. Isak will be desperate to be plying his trade in the Champions League regularly at some point in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a goal every 111 minutes in the Premier League this season

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

Related Liverpool Want to Sign 'Phenomenal' Forward to Replace Luis Diaz Liverpool have identified the 23-year-old as an ‘attractive option’ to replace Luis Diaz in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/02/2025