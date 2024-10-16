Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister produced an uninspiring performance and has been described as 'the only weak point' in Argentina's 6-0 romp of Bolivia in Buenos Aires last night.

The 2022 World Cup winners strolled to victory over a poor Bolivia side, courtesy of a 'masterclass' hat-trick from talisman Lionel Messi, and goals from Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Thiago Almada. The result leaves Lionel Scaloni's men three points clear at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying group, and ten points above seventh, the highest position that doesn't automatically qualify, with eight matches to play.

Mac Allister missed Argentina's last outing altogether, a 1-1 draw with Venezuela, as he's said to be suffering from muscle discomfort. This evidently impacted his display against Bolivia, as he struggled to influence proceedings in his usual manner and was hooked shortly after the hour mark.

Mac Allister 'Only Weak Point' For Argentina

The midfielder wasn't at his best

Joining Liverpool for a deal worth an initial £35 million, that could rise to £55 million from Brighton, Mac Allister has established himself as one of the Premier League's most accomplished midfielders on Merseyside. The 25-year-old made 46 appearances for the Reds last season, scoring seven goals, and has begun the new campaign under Arne Slot in fine form.

However, the midfield metronome was replaced at half-time in Liverpool's last game before the international break, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and this appeared to feed into his performance for his nation last night. Deployed alongside Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul in a midfield trio, Mac Allister looked sluggish in his general play, making no tackles and no interceptions in his 66 minutes on the pitch.

Argentine publication Clarin described him as 'the only weak point' in Scaloni's side, while they also gave him the lowest rating in la Albiceleste's team, labelling his performance as a six out of ten. The outlet wrote:

"The lowest point, although he did not play badly. He struggled to find his place in the first half. He almost scored in the second, but Viscarra denied him."

Clearly not a disastrous display from Liverpool's heartbeat in the middle of the park, but he wasn't up to the standard of his excellent teammates. Slot will hope this was a minor blip for the player, and that he'll return to his best when fully fit, as the Dutchman prepares his side for a difficult set of fixtures post-international break.

Mac Allister Statistics vs Bolivia Minutes Played 66 Touches 41 Accurate Passes 30/34 (88%) Passes into the Final Third 3 Tackles Won 0 Interceptions 0 Key Passes 0

Szoboszlai Shines for Hungary

He scored twice in top display

While one Liverpool midfielder delivered a below-par display for his country, another thrived. Slot will take huge encouragement from Dominik Szoboszlai's showing for Hungary against Bosnia, with the playmaker labelled a 'hero' by Hungarian media and 'was everywhere' in a solid performance in the Nations League.

The former RB Leipzig man scored both goals for Hungary on the night, slotting beyond the Bosnia goalkeeper after a late burst into the box, and dispatching a penalty in emphatic style in the second half. Having struggled with inconsistency so far this campaign, a strong display for his national team may see the 23-year-old rejuvenated in future displays for his club.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 16/10/2024