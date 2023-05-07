Liverpool’s interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is “definitely one to watch” in the summer transfer window at Anfield, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his Reds midfield in the upcoming market.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to Sky Sports News, Brighton will expect offers over £70m each for Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to sanction their exits from the Amex Stadium this summer.

The same report says that the duo are both on long-term contracts that do not include release clauses, with Seagulls CEO Paul Barber revealing that the club avoids using them.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Mac Allister is keen on a move to Liverpool.

However, there are still details to finalise before an agreement on personal terms is reached.

The Italian reporter says that negotiations will continue over the next fortnight, with Manchester United also attracted to the 24-year-old’s services.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the South American could “flourish” in Klopp’s set-up at Anfield.

And Sheth believes the Reds could even make two midfield additions as the club looks ahead to a rebuild in the summer window.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

When talking about potential midfield targets at Liverpool, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I still believe that Liverpool will be very busy in that area in the market.

“They could sign one, maybe even two midfielders that will not only just come into the squad, but he'll try and get into the first team.

“He will look at improving the squad and the starting XI.

“There's already talk of Alexis McAllister from Brighton. That’s definitely one to watch.”

Would Mac Allister be an improvement on Liverpool’s midfield options?

On the face of it, Mac Allister would look to be an improvement to Liverpool’s midfield department in all aspects of his game.

With James Milner set to switch the other way, the Brighton star would be coming into a Reds side in desperate need of an injection of attacking flair from the middle of the park.

Following Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo’s likely departures, Klopp will be left with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot as his options in the centre of the park.

Pundit Paul Ince would approve of any club looking to sign Mac Allister after praising him following his last-minute penalty in the Seagulls’ 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Thursday.

"We were standing next to a World Cup winner. Someone who scored in the last minute against Manchester United, but he’s so humble. He’s talking about the young South American kids that he wants to look after - and he’s young himself," Ince told Sky Sports (via The Mirror).

"But, it’s not about him, it’s about the team ethic, and he works within that. He’s happy to tow the line, he’s happy to do the dirty bit of football, but he’s also a very, very talented player.”

Given the South American’s rise to prominence this campaign, after helping Argentina win their third World Cup title in December, Mac Allister looks set for a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer.

And Klopp will be hoping he can persuade the talent to link up with him at Anfield ahead of next season.