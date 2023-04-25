Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is the most likely Brighton & Hove Albion player to leave the south coast club this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side are rumoured to be one of the clubs interested in the attacking midfielder’s signature at Anfield ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to 90min, Mac Allister could remain in the Premier League if he leaves Brighton this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Manchester United joining Liverpool in their interest in the 24-year-old.

The same publication says a deal worth £70m may be required to get the Argentine playmaker out of the Amex Stadium as the Seagulls look to secure top dollar for one of their prized assets, in the same way they did for Marc Cucurella, Ben White and Leandro Trossard.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are “one to watch” as the interest in Mac Allister’s services ramps up.

And Crook says the fact Mac Allister’s father has been vocal about his potential departure makes him the most vulnerable player for leaving Brighton this summer.

What has Crook said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

When asked which of Brighton’s top players could leave this summer, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Mac Allister looks the most vulnerable just because his dad’s been quite vocal about the fact that he expects him to leave. There’s interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Caicedo’s signed a new contract, so I think it would take a huge bid to get him away. I think they're trying to get Mitoma tied to a new deal. So, if they lose anybody, it probably would be Mac Allister.

“But again, he only signed a new deal just before the World Cup. So that's big money for him as well.”

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Liverpool having four midfielders out of contract in the summer, the Reds will prioritise midfield additions in the transfer window.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Brighton, having produced almost 15 goal contributions in 31 appearances this term.

The Santa Rosa-born star was also part of an Argentina squad that secured the nation’s third World Cup title earlier this season.

The Seagulls man played in all but one match, producing a crucial assist in the final against France.

It has been an exceptional few months for the 16-time La Albiceleste international, who may now feel that it’s time for pastures new as he looks to join one of Europe’s top clubs at the end of the season.